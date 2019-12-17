Ina Garten Shares Her Progress on Next Barefoot Contessa Cookbook

East Hampton chef and Barefoot Contessa TV personality Ina Garten appears to be working on her 12th cookbook. She hasn’t announced a title or release date for the book, but progress has already passed the testing phase and reached the photography stage, at least for some recipes.

Her 11th cookbook, Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks, just hit shelves in October of this year, so Garten isn’t wasting any time. Could the new one be out in 2020. It seems likely. The evidence is building on her popular @inagarten Instagram account as she quietly reveals tidbits of info to her 2.1 million followers. Along with specific pics that she identifies as for the new book, Garten has mentioned testing and research in a number of posts, including a September visit to Sag Pizza in Sag Harbor! At the time, she noted, “We’re doing research at @sagpizza! Or at least that’s what we’re telling ourselves.”

But that’s not all. On December 4, Garten revealed one recipe in the cookbook, her Banana Rum Trifle, via Instagram. The photo offers an enticing closeup of the dessert, which will surely be a hit with readers.

In September, she described a tomato crostata lunch as part of her “recipe testing,” so it’s possible some version of this dish might also appear in the as-yet-unnamed cookbook.

Garten also offered a pic featuring her “first test of a fresh peach torte” back in June. It will certainly be a treat to see how this recipe ends up. Looks good already.

In the meantime, while we await Garten’s new cookbook, she continues to generously offer fabulous recipes via her website barefootcontessa.com. Check it out to find all sorts of great ideas, and how to make them, for your holiday meals. And don’t forget, she’s also penning a memoir, which isn’t expected to be out until 2023.