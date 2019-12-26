Martha Stewart Partners with Wine Insiders for Curated Collections

We are excited to welcome Martha Stewart to Wine Insiders! This collaboration brings the talents of Martha, the world’s foremost lifestyle expert, to our curated collection of award-winning wines.

For over 43 years, Martha has been sharing her extensive list of talents with the world. From step-by-step recipes on homemade meals, to decorating your house for the holidays, to perfectly setting the table for a dinner party or showing you how to organize your pantry–Martha Stewart is there to guide you through. It was through Martha’s travels around the world that she developed an affinity for wine and its ability to elevate every meal or moment, and she’s now bringing that love of wine to Insiders like you!

Together, Wine Insiders and Martha are doing the work so you don’t have to–identifying and offering high quality, affordable wine delivered to your door. All wines are curated and approved by Martha herself (no joke), and she believes there is a perfect wine for every moment.

Exploring the world of wine should be exciting, affordable, and uncomplicated, so together with Martha all there is left to do is open, drink and enjoy!