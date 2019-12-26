Martha Stewart Partners with Wine Insiders for Curated Collections

Martha Stewart to the entertaining rescue!
East Hampton’s fabulous domestic diva has partnered with Wine Insiders to take the guesswork out of dinner pairings via exclusive curations. Said Stewart in a press release, “Having the right wine for the right meal or moment is very important, and I’m very excited to share the great wines I’ve curated at Martha Stewart Wine Co. with the millions of Wine Insiders customers this season.”
From Wine Insiders:
We are excited to welcome Martha Stewart to Wine Insiders! This collaboration brings the talents of Martha, the world’s foremost lifestyle expert, to our curated collection of award-winning wines.
For over 43 years, Martha has been sharing her extensive list of talents with the world. From step-by-step recipes on homemade meals, to decorating your house for the holidays, to perfectly setting the table for a dinner party or showing you how to organize your pantry–Martha Stewart is there to guide you through. It was through Martha’s travels around the world that she developed an affinity for wine and its ability to elevate every meal or moment, and she’s now bringing that love of wine to Insiders like you!
Together, Wine Insiders and Martha are doing the work so you don’t have to–identifying and offering high quality, affordable wine delivered to your door. All wines are curated and approved by Martha herself (no joke), and she believes there is a perfect wine for every moment.
Exploring the world of wine should be exciting, affordable, and uncomplicated, so together with Martha all there is left to do is open, drink and enjoy!
As part of the collaboration between Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart, seasonally themed packs and gift sets will become available throughout the year, adding to the just-released “Entertaining Must-Haves” and “Martha’s Holiday Dinner” packages.
“Wine Insiders is the leader in online wine for three reasons—curation, convenience and value,” said Louis Amoroso, President of Wine Insiders. “Collaborating with Martha Stewart to help Insiders across the nation experience the same wines Martha herself enjoys and serves to friends and family brings the ultimate resource in entertaining into their home.”
For more on Wine Insiders’ collaboration with Stewart, visit wineinsiders.com.