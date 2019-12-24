Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Receive Actors Fund Award

Congratulations, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker! The Amagansett couple will be honored at The Actors Fund Gala this spring.

The creative husband-and-wife team, currently prepping for their starring roles in the upcoming revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, will be recognized for their contributions to the performing arts. Broderick and Parker will receive The Actors Fund’s Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the New York Marriott Marquis on April 6. Tony Award-winning actor and Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell, Academy Award-winning producer, co-owner of the New York Football Giants, and philanthropist Steve Tisch and American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) President Richard L. Trumka will also be honored.

“We’re proud to honor Matthew, Sarah Jessica, Steve, and Richard—each accomplished leaders in their fields who reflect the excellence we strive for in all of our services,” said Joseph P. Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund in a press release.

In Plaza Suite, Broderick and Parker play three different couples staying in a famous hotel room: Karen and Sam, who may be headed for divorce; Muriel and Jesse, former high school sweethearts who rediscover their love; and Norma and Roy, a mother and father getting ready to celebrate their daughter’s wedding. Plaza Suite runs from March 13–July 12.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.