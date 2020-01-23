Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: Best South Fork Pest Control

Problems with creepy critters in our homes and destructive creatures in our yards are ever evolving, and they always require an expert’s touch to keep things safe and current. That’s why it’s so important to find competent professionals to protect our houses and properties.

Combining quality service, knowledgeable staff and the most up-to-date, innovative approaches, these top South Fork pest control companies earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best in the Hamptons. Why use anyone else?

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

South Fork Pest Control Winners

Hall of Famer

East End Tick & Mosquito Control

P.O. Box 2070, Southampton

631-886-4773, tickcontrol.com

Platinum

Fox Tree Service

542 County Road 39, Southampton

631-283-6700, foxtreeservice.com

Gold

Twin Forks Pest Control

30 County Road 39A, Southampton

631-287-9020, twinforkspestcontrol.com

Silver

Nature’s Guardian Inc.

425 County Road 39, Southampton

631-204-1970, naturesguardianinc.com

Bronze

ArborTech

123 Stephen Hands Path, East Hampton

631-572-8733, arbortechny.com