Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: Best South Fork Pest Control

Quality service, knowledgeable staff and up-to-date, innovative approaches in the Hamptons.

Dan's Best of the Best January 23, 2020
Problems with creepy critters in our homes and destructive creatures in our yards are ever evolving, and they always require an expert’s touch to keep things safe and current. That’s why it’s so important to find competent professionals to protect our houses and properties.

Combining quality service, knowledgeable staff and the most up-to-date, innovative approaches, these top South Fork pest control companies earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best in the Hamptons. Why use anyone else?

Hall of Famer
East End Tick & Mosquito Control
P.O. Box 2070, Southampton
631-886-4773, tickcontrol.com

Platinum
Fox Tree Service
542 County Road 39, Southampton
631-283-6700, foxtreeservice.com

Gold
Twin Forks Pest Control
30 County Road 39A, Southampton
631-287-9020, twinforkspestcontrol.com

Silver
Nature’s Guardian Inc.
425 County Road 39, Southampton
631-204-1970, naturesguardianinc.com

Bronze
ArborTech
123 Stephen Hands Path, East Hampton
631-572-8733, arbortechny.com

