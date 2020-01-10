Check Out the Trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’ on Netflix

Amagansett resident Gwyneth Paltrow has found much success with her high-end lifestyle brand, Goop. Now, the star is offering a look into the strange and offbeat world of Goop in the form of a new Netflix series, The Goop Lab.

Netflix says that “the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow is a six-episode series, guiding the deeply inquisitive viewer in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics.”

Paltrow launched Goop in 2008 as a weekly newsletter. Since then, it has evolved into a major business, focusing on wellness, fashion, beauty and more. According to Goop’s website, “We believe that the little things count, that good food is the foundation of love and wellness, that the mind/body/spirit is inextricably linked, and we have more control over how we express our health than we currently understand. We believe in making every choice count. We also believe in buying fewer things that are better, which is why we both make and curate incredible products, across beauty, fashion, wellness, and home.”

Watch the trailer above. The Goop Lab premieres on Netflix on January 24.