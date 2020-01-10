South O’ the Highway

Check Out the Trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’ on Netflix

Go inside the mind of the lifestyle guru...

SOTH Team January 10, 2020

Amagansett resident Gwyneth Paltrow has found much success with her high-end lifestyle brand, Goop. Now, the star is offering a look into the strange and offbeat world of Goop in the form of a new Netflix series, The Goop Lab.

Netflix says that “the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow is a six-episode series, guiding the deeply inquisitive viewer in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics.”

Paltrow launched Goop in 2008 as a weekly newsletter. Since then, it has evolved into a major business, focusing on wellness, fashion, beauty and more. According to Goop’s website, “We believe that the little things count, that good food is the foundation of love and wellness, that the mind/body/spirit is inextricably linked, and we have more control over how we express our health than we currently understand. We believe in making every choice count. We also believe in buying fewer things that are better, which is why we both make and curate incredible products, across beauty, fashion, wellness, and home.”

Watch the trailer above. The Goop Lab premieres on Netflix on January 24.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett) and Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) in
January 9, 2020
66

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey Are Thrilled About ‘Dolittle’

Owain Yeoman plays Benny Gallagher on ABC's
January 8, 2020
57

PopHampton: Owain Yeoman on Twisty North Fork Thriller ‘Emergence’

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson
January 5, 2020
226

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez & Scarlett Johansson to Present at Golden Globes

Billy Joel
January 4, 2020
226

The Billy Joel Channel on SiriusXM Is Back for a Limited Time