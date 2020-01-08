Hamptons Event Highlights: January 10–12, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, January 10–12, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Westhampton Beach Polar Plunge

Saturday, January 11, Noon

Time to dive in! The East End Disability Associates (EEDA) have teamed up with Kelly Russell’s Westhampton Beach Middle School Critical Literacy Classes to throw the second annual Polar Plunge at Rogers Beach. Admission to the beach party is $10, with all proceeds benefitting the EEDA. Larger donations are also accepted.

Rogers Beach, 105 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. eed-a.org/polar-plunge.html

The Artist’s View: Artists Choose Artists

Friday, January 10, 6 p.m.

Join a multigenerational group of artists addressing environmental issues from different vantage points—juror Lillian Ball, Scott Bluedorn, Janet Culbertson and Irina Alimanestianu—as they discuss with ecologist Carl Safina the role of art in drawing attention to these important topics. Tickets to the insightful discussion, moderated by Corinne Erni, are $12.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Drawdown East End Festival

Saturday, January 11, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Spend the day discovering practical solutions to climate health! See the U.S. premiere of 2040, an Australian environmental film by award-winning director Damon Gameau; learn about plant-based diets, regenerative practices and reducing food waste in conversational forums; and explore a marketplace of green organizations. This event is free, but registration is required.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

SoFo Cleans the Beach

Saturday, January 11, 3 p.m.

Did you know it takes 450 years for a plastic bottle to break down in the ocean? Every day thousands of tons of waste are dumped into oceans worldwide. Not only does such waste harm marine life, it makes its way up the food chain into the food humans eat. Help make the beach a cleaner place for everyone! This event is free, but registration is required.

Call the South Fork Natural History Museum for the meeting location. 631 537-9735, sofo.org

Nancy Atlas: Fireside Sessions

Saturday, January 11, 8 p.m.

The Fireside Sessions, the epic winter concert series hosted by Bay Street Theater and presented by Dan’s Papers, continues with Best of the Best Hall of Famer Nancy Atlas, her Nancy Atlas Band and this week’s special guests New Orleans piano funk master Brian Mitchell and trombonist Clark Gayton. Tickets are $35. The series continues through January.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

EH Library International Film Fest: Harmonia

Sunday, January 12, 2 p.m.

In this contemporary variation of the biblical story of Abraham, Sarah and Hagar, the women are reimagined as members of the Jerusalem Philharmonic Orchestra, with Abraham serving as its conductor. Harmonia uncovers the metaphoric roots of the ancient conflict between the two peoples living in Jerusalem. This event is free, but registration is required.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222 ext.3, easthamptonlibrary.org