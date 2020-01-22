Hamptons Event Highlights: January 23–28, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, January 23–28, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Nancy Atlas Fireside Sessions Finale Weekend

January 24-–25, 8 p.m.

The explosive Fireside Sessions, starring Nancy Atlas and friends, and sponsored by Dan’s Papers, have been rockin’ Bay Street Theater all month long, and now the epic 2020 series sings its final note in a jam-packed weekend finale! On Friday, Atlas is joined by legendary Blues Brother Jonny Rosch, and on Saturday she’ll share the stage with multi-instrumentalist Danny Kean and the fabulous Choir Show. These are the final Fireside Sessions of the year, so grab your tickets now before they’re sold out! Tickets are $35.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Hampton Theatre Company Presents Admissions

January 23–26, Times Vary

Playing the diversity card cuts both ways in this hilarious and provocative drama by Joshua Harmon, author of Bad Jews and Significant Other. Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, fighting to diversify the student body, but when their son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results. Talkbacks with the cast and director will be offered following the 7 p.m. performances this Thursday and Friday, January 24. Tickets are $10–$30.

Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

LTV’s East End Underground

Friday, January 24, 7 p.m.

LTV’s landmark music show, East End Underground, showcases local singer-songwriters and musicians, and for the first time the taping of the program will take place in front of a live studio audience. Be a part of Hamptons history as you support funk bands Funkin A’ and The Kenny Harris Project. Registration is required, and a $10 donation is suggested at the door.

LTV Media Center, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 516-537-2777 ext.112, ltveh.org

Light the Night Winter Trail Walk

Saturday, January 25, 5:30–7:35 p.m.

Join the Quogue Wildlife Refuge for the fifth annual magical winter walk. Stroll along gently lit forest trails and take in the crisp evening air. Warm up with hot cocoa and cookies by the Nature Center’s cozy fireplace before or after the walk. Call to schedule your arrival time. Registration is $10; $5 for kids.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

WHBPAC Songwriting Circle

Tuesday, January 28, 7 p.m.

Join celebrated singer-songwriter Fred Raimondo on the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center stage for an evening of showcasing and workshopping your original music. You’ll also examine the songwriting process and discuss pertinent music-related issues. All skill levels are welcome, and the bar will be open to ward off stage fright. Call to RSVP.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2350, ext. 112, whbpac.org