Watch the NFC/AFC Championships at Our Best of the Best Sports Bars

Super Bowl LIV is careening at us faster than the best running back at the end of the fourth quarter, but before the big game on Sunday, February 2, there’s an equally exciting night of gridiron football. On Saturday, January 19, the American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC) divisional championships will take place, deciding which teams make it to the 54th Super Bowl. The AFC Championship Game starts at 3:05 p.m. with the Tennessee Titans at the Kansas City Chiefs, while the NFC Championship Game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m., with the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers.
Spending Super Bowl Sunday at a sports bar is a fun tradition, to be sure, but the AFC/NFC championship games can be just as thrilling, with two games to cheer for throughout the night. And let’s face it—the crowds are bound to be a little less heavy. Here are the 2019 Best of the Best winners for Sports Bar on both forks—just call ahead to make sure they’re screening the games.
Hamptons
Platinum
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com
Gold
The Clubhouse
174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton
631-537-2695, ehitclubhouse.com
Silver
The Corner Bar
1 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-9760, cornerbarsagharbor.com
Bronze
The Point Bar and Grill
697 Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-668-1500, pointbarandgrill.com
North Fork
Platinum
Founders Tavern
55500 Route 25, Southold
631-765-3100, founderstavern.com
Gold
Phil’s Restaurant
1856 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River
631-929-0508, philsrestaurant.com
Silver
Smitty’s All American Grill at The All Star
96 Main Road, Riverhead
631-998-4232, smittysallamericangrill.com
Bronze
Legends Restaurant
835 First Street, New Suffolk
631-734-5123, legends-restaurant.com
Find more of Dan’s Best of the Best businesses and personalities
at DansBOTB.com.