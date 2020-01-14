Watch the NFC/AFC Championships at Our Best of the Best Sports Bars

Super Bowl LIV is careening at us faster than the best running back at the end of the fourth quarter, but before the big game on Sunday, February 2, there’s an equally exciting night of gridiron football. On Saturday, January 19, the American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC) divisional championships will take place, deciding which teams make it to the 54th Super Bowl. The AFC Championship Game starts at 3:05 p.m. with the Tennessee Titans at the Kansas City Chiefs, while the NFC Championship Game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m., with the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers.

Spending Super Bowl Sunday at a sports bar is a fun tradition, to be sure, but the AFC/NFC championship games can be just as thrilling, with two games to cheer for throughout the night. And let’s face it—the crowds are bound to be a little less heavy. Here are the 2019 Best of the Best winners for Sports Bar on both forks—just call ahead to make sure they’re screening the games.

Hamptons

Platinum

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

Gold

The Clubhouse

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton

631-537-2695, ehitclubhouse.com

Silver

The Corner Bar

1 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-9760, cornerbarsagharbor.com

Bronze

The Point Bar and Grill

697 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-1500, pointbarandgrill.com

North Fork

Platinum

Founders Tavern

55500 Route 25, Southold

631-765-3100, founderstavern.com

Gold

Phil’s Restaurant

1856 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River

631-929-0508, philsrestaurant.com

Silver

Smitty’s All American Grill at The All Star

96 Main Road, Riverhead

631-998-4232, smittysallamericangrill.com

Bronze

Legends Restaurant

835 First Street, New Suffolk

631-734-5123, legends-restaurant.com

