Be Cool, Stay Warm with Our Best of the Best Heating/Air Conditioning

Spring won’t spring until Thursday, March 19, and though it’s been a pretty mild winter on the East End, it’s still important to keep your heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) in your home up to date. With many older properties in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, finding the right company to handle a legacy or vintage HVAC system is imperative.
Whether you need your thermostat replaced or want to revamp your home’s ventilation for the upcoming warmer months, our 2019 Best of the Best winners are here to help.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Hardy Plumbing & Heating
1654 County Road 39, Southampton
631-283-9333, hardyplumbing.com
Gold
Kolb Mechanical Corporation
11500 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck
631-298-5527, kolbmechanical.com
Silver
East End Heating and Air Inc.
97 Hazelwood Avenue, Westhampton Beach
631-903-4437, eastendheatingandair.com
Bronze
Nugent & Potter
1557 County Road 39, Southampton
631-283-1103, nugentpotter.com
North Fork
Platinum
Kolb Mechanical Corporation
11500 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck
631-298-5527, kolbmechanical.com
Gold
DJK Heating & Cooling
700 Hummel Avenue, Southold
631-765-5554
Silver
Rescomm PHC Inc.
5925 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
631-722-2200, rescommphc.com
HALL OF FAME
Flanders Heating & Air Conditioning
219 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-727-2760, flandershvac.com
