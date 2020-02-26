Hamptons Event Highlights: February 29–March 1, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, February 29–March 1, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

HarborFrost

Saturday, February 29, 1–6 p.m.

It’s time to party, Sag Harbor style! HarborFrost, the annual celebration of winter highlighting two extreme elements—fire and ice—is back featuring a day filled with live ice carving demonstrations, ice sculptures along Main Street, fire juggling, fire dancing, live music performances, indoor children’s activities, a drone laser light show, speed shucking and much more. There’s something for everyone, so spend this Saturday shopping, dining and exploring the delightful, historic village!

John Steinbeck Waterfront Park, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

Renée Taylor’s “My Life on a Diet”

February 28 & 29, Times Vary

Academy Award–nominated and Emmy Award–winning writer and actress Renée Taylor—best known for her role as mother of The Nanny—looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets. By sharing her highs and lows, she proves how the ability to laugh will get you through it all. Tickets are $49–$69.

Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

“Vivian’s Music, 1969”

Saturday, February 29, 4 p.m.

In honor of Black History Month, LTV presents the award-winning play based on the killing of a 14-year-old girl that incited one of the worst race riots in history. Directed by Glory Kadigan, the performance stars Kailah King and Russell Jordan and is followed by a panel discussion moderated by Reverend Kimberly Quinn Johnson. Tickets are $20.

LTV Media Center, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

Soul Spectacular with the HooDoo Loungers

Saturday, February 29, 8 p.m.

The HooDoo Loungers are known for their electrifying performances, and this time they’re digging into the roots of 1960s and ’70s soul music to create an epic conclusion to HarborFrost 2020. The night also features the Bay Street Theater debut of Mighty Ramon and the Phantom of Souls to round out the can’t-miss Soul Spectacular. Tickets are $30.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Ghost Hunting at the Rogers Mansion

Saturday, February 29, 8:30–11 p.m.

Join the crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators as they spend the night investigating the 1843 Rogers Mansion. You’ll find out what it takes to be a paranormal investigator—participating in experiments to test theories, learning about the paranormal and hearing spooky stories. Registration is $40, and no one under 15 will be permitted.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494 ext.500, southamptonhistory.org

2020 Long Island Grown Lecture Series

Sunday, March 1, 2 p.m.

Peconic Land Trust’s seventh annual spring lecture series at Bridge Gardens features Sunday afternoon conversations with local farmers, chefs and culinary entrepreneurs. The first session features Patty Gentry of Early Girl Farm, Chef Christian Mir of Stone Creek Inn and Will Peckham of West Robins Oyster Company. Tickets are $40.

Bridge Gardens, 36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org