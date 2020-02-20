This week’s cover is a piece by the late Joseph Reboli, whose eponymous gallery is currently hosting Dan’s Covers, a celebration of the iconic artwork featured on Dan’s Papers since 1987. On Friday, February 21, the Reboli Center will host an artist reception and talk by Dan’s Hamptons Media President Eric Feil, who will discuss the rich history of Dan’s Papers’ cover art, of which Reboli has been a featured part.

Born in Port Jefferson in 1945, Reboli was known for his oil paintings of Long Island landscapes, many from the Three Village community. His work was shown at several galleries, including Gallery North in Setauket, which even held a plein air painting event annually inspired by his work, the Joseph Reboli Wet Paint Festival.

In 1999, the White House Historical Association hosted the White House Impressions: The President’s House Through the Eye of the Artist exhibit at the White House Visitor Center in Washington, D.C., where Reboli represented New York as one of the original 13 states. His contribution to the event was even reproduced in a White House commemorative calendar. The Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook was founded as a way to honor the talented artist, who died in 2004.

Dan’s Covers, which also features the work of Casey Chalem Anderson, Marc Dalessio, Keith Mantell, Lynn Mara, Lynn Matsuoka, Mickey Paraskevas, Dan Pollera, Doug Reina, Gia Schifano, Mike Stanko, Ty Stroudsburg and Charles Wildbank, is the brainchild of Reboli’s wife and Reboli Center President, Lois Reboli.

“Joe was delighted to be on the cover of Dan’s Papers,” she says. “He was honored to be in the company of so many other wonderful artists…. Joe’s paintings, while images of our everyday world, manage to capture a ‘moment in time.’ His mastery of light heightens our discovery of reality. His luminous renderings infuse the mundane with an aura of wonder. No object was too familiar or humble for his transforming touch and his canvases glow with unmistakable light.”

Visit the Reboli Center for Art and History at 64 Main Street, Stony Brook, this Friday, February 21, for a special reception and talk. Dan’s Covers will be on display through April 26. For more information, visit rebolicenter.org.