Last month, YouTube vlogger Matej Priteržnik shared a video that had to make East Hampton rock legend Jon Bon Jovi proud—it certainly gave us a small bit of joy and hope for humanity.

A lone, gravelly-voiced man began singing Bon Jovi’s 1986 hit “Livin’ On A Prayer” at full volume from his park bench, only to find that others shared his love for the tune. By the time he hit the chorus, folks had joined in singing from all over the park, proving that Bon Jovi has some seriously wide appeal.

Perhaps if the man had been singing Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead of Alive” (also from Slippery When Wet), the whole city would have taken part before he hit its final note. Is Jon Bon Jovi the answer to world peace? Could this New Jersey native and Hamptons homeowner finally get America back together?

We’re thinking yes.

Now sing with us:

Woah, we’re half way there

Woah, livin’ on a prayer

Take my hand, we’ll make it I swear