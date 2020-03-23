Alec Baldwin Urges People to Stay Home and Contain COVID-19

Alec Baldwin created a video public service announcement (PSA) for release on Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s YouTube channel Monday urging people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic to avoid spreading the highly contagious disease. Likely filmed from Baldwin’s Amagansett home—where he and wife Hilaria Baldwin have been staying with their four young children—the simple, selfie-style video begins with Baldwin telling people plainly, “We need to stay home.”

He goes on to add, “Like you, in the beginning I had my doubts about what was going on, but now I think it’s been proven that the only way we’re going to have a chance to minimize this is to distance and to quarantine. So stay home and I think some time will pass and we’re gonna beat this thing.”

Baldwin also asks that people take the advice of Cuomo, a Southampton resident, and others in-the-know. “So, let’s take the advice of Governor Cuomo and other New York State officials, and Dr. Fauci, and stay home.”

The video ends with a graphic reading “STAY HOME. STOP THE SPREAD. SAVE LIVES.” and directs people to ny.gov/coronavirus, a valuable website loaded with information about the disease and its effects on New York State and our large population.

Baldwin is one of a growing number of celebrity New Yorkers who have created PSAs for Cuomo’s YouTube channel. Others include Montauker Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Danny DeVito, TV personality Alani Nicole “La La” Anthony and Power star Joseph Sikora.