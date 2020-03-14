Andy Cohen Gets Roasted at 54 Below by John Hill

East Ender Andy Cohen was roasted at Feinstein’s/54 Below while a show on March 11. But don’t worry, it was all in good fun!

Page Six reports that John Hill, Cohen’s ex-boyfriend, performed at the storied venue, calling Cohen out in the audience. “He’s old enough to have partied at 54, while this is my first time in the iconic club,” said Hill, 41, of the 51-year-old Cohen. “He’s not able to find someone as good as me,” Hill added.

Hill is a Broadway actor known for roles in Hairspray, The Boy from Oz (which starred East Hampton’s Hugh Jackman) and more. He is also a producer on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live and has worked on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, hosting The Feels.

The producer behind the Real Housewives franchise, Cohen is best known for his talk show Watch What Happens Live on Bravo. Last February, Cohen welcomed his first child into the world, Benjamin Allen Cohen. The women of Real Housewives threw Cohen a wild baby shower, with a superstar guest list that included John Mayer, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice and many others. A second baby shower was thrown at Cohen’s Greenwich Village apartment, with East Enders Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker in attendance.

Page Six notes that Cohen laughed alone and didn’t mind the gentle ribbing from his ex.