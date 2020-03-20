Bellone Launches Business Recovery Unit in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced the launch of the Business Recovery Unit, a key component of the County’s Business Response Plan, to address the concerns and questions that businesses have amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There are currently a number of Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs employees dedicated to the Business Recovery Unit to address questions and to track the data and information provided by local businesses, and additional staff will be added on an as needed basis. Local businesses can call Suffolk 311 to be connected to the unit, email business.recovery@suffolkcountyny.gov, or visit the newly created webpage. The webpage includes a comprehensive survey for local businesses to complete.

“Last week, I directed the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning to work with our Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs to develop a Business Response Plan to help identify employer concerns,” said County Executive Bellone. “We are entering unprecedented territory, but are committed to doing everything possible to support our local businesses and provide guidance as the situation continues to evolve.”

On Tuesday, the County Executive held a conference call with local business leaders and stakeholders to identify employer concerns and needs. The Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning is working with the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs to develop a business response plan. The goal of the plan is to address current and evolving needs, which vary depending on the size and scope of the business—while simultaneously building a response and post-event recovery plan. The plan will provide information that would assist employers in responding to this event and who have incurred economic hardship as a result of the coronavirus.

The County Executive announced that as part of this effort, the county will be putting together a working group of stakeholders with representation from numerous industry sectors and business groups.

While the county is currently in the discovery phase of this plan, the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs is in the process of collecting data from businesses to determine what is happening with the private sector workforce. As part of this data collection, the department will create a real time dashboard to provide information to the County Department of Economic Development and Planning so that it can determine the needs of local businesses and what specific types of resources to advocate at the federal and state levels.

To reach business recovery unit, call 311 or contact business.recovery@suffolkcountyny.gov.

For more information on resources available for employers in Suffolk County, visit county website here.