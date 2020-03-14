Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Frank Latorre Paints a Local Sunset

It’s not often people are known for their incredible accomplishments in multiple disciplines, but the multi-talented Frank Latorre is both a gifted artist and award-winning musician. Latorre paints beautiful pieces inspired by Long Island, plays harmonica, guitar and sings with his band The Kingbees, and more.

What was the inspiration for this piece?

To capture the mood of the sunset.

What do you love about Long Island landscapes?

There are so many subjects here on Long Island. We have a lot here, it seems endless. For an artist like myself who is not stuck on one style, it’s a perfect place to create.

Talk about your artistic process.

My artistic process is always different. When I get inspired to paint something the subject consumes me. It, of course, starts with an empty canvas—every painting is a new challenge. I rarely do a pencil sketch for a water scene or landscape. Rather, I let the brush do the talking.

You’re also musically inclined. Why do you think you’ve always been drawn to the arts (fine art and music)?

Well… whatever side of the brain gives people the ability to create, I got a double dose, I guess.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

Taking lessons.

What’s your greatest artistic accomplishment?

I have been a creator all my life, so I would say that’s my accomplishment. I would also have to say my daughter, Nicole. I am still waiting for the day I paint my masterpiece.

See more of Frank Latorre’s work at franklatorre.com.