South O’ the Highway

Jimmy Fallon Makes the Most of Working at Home

The TV host's wife and daughters helped!

SOTH Team March 19, 2020

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon tweeted out an adorable video of his new “Wash Your Hands” song, teaching his kids to wash their hands for a full 20 seconds. His wife Nancy Juvonen serves as camera operator.

In the video, Fallon faces the mirror and sings, as his daughters, Frances “Frannie” Cole, 5, and Winnie Rose, 6, wash their hands to the song. Check out the tweet below:


Fallon has also been doing an “at-home” version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from home, with help from Frannie and Winne. During the “at-home” episodes, Fallon will donate money to a different charity every night. On the March 18 episode, Fallon raised funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and interviewed composer/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda via video chat.

Watch the March 18 episode above, and visit nbc.com for more of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at home.

