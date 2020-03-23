North Fork Wine and Liquor Stores Providing Delivery and Takeout

With social distancing quickly becoming the norm on the East End, takeout has exploded in availability and necessity. Local restaurants, bars and liquor stores quickly adapted to the new paradigm without skipping a beat, and you shouldn’t skip one either. Crack open a bottle of wine for date night via video chat; share a a cold one with the boys over your gaming headset; or download a new book to be enjoyed with whiskey in hand. Check out the fine North Fork wine and liquor stores offering local delivery and pickup, but be sure to call ahead to confirm hours and any special services each business may be offering.

RELATED POST: North Fork Restaurants Offering Takeout & Delivery

RELATED POST: Hamptons Wine and Liquor Stores Providing Delivery and Takeout

CUTCHOGUE

Peconic Liquor Store

631-734-5859

31435 Main Road, Cutchogue

GREENPORT

2019 Best of the Best Gold Wine / Liquor Store

Greenport Wines and Spirits

631-477-6701

132 Front Street, Greenport

J&B Liquor Store

631-477-0024

122 South Street, Greenport

Spirited Wine and Liquor

631-333-2380

219 Main Street, Greenport

JAMESPORT

Wine County Liquors

631-722-3350

1527 Main Road, Jamesport

LAUREL

North Fork Liquor

631-779-2568

1527 Main Road, Laurel

MATTITUCK

2019 Best of the Best Silver Wine / Liquor Store

Rich Harvest Wines and Liquors

631-298-8160

13325 Main Road, Mattituck

2019 Best of the Best Platinum Wine / Liquor Store

Vintage Mattituck Wine and Spirits

631-298-8100

10095 Main Road, Mattituck

RIVERHEAD

Michael’s Wines and Liquors

631-727-7410

802 East Main Street, Riverhead

Riverhead Beverage

631-727-0440

998 Osborne Avenue, Riverhead

Riverhead Liquor Mart

631-591-2712

1866 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Roanoke Plaza Liquors

631-727-4331

1096 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Sound Avenue Liquor

631-284-9240

5085 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

Thrifty Beverage Centers

631-727-7300

15 Lake Avenue, Riverhead

Winemart

631-740-9888

757 Old Country Road, Riverhead

SHELTER ISLAND

Dandy Liquors

631-749-3302

43 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island

Manikas Liquor Shop

631-749-0305

179 Ferry Road, Shelter Island

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits

631-749-0305

179 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island Heights

SOUTHOLD

Polywoda Beverage

631-765-5011

55560 Route 25, Southold

Village Liquor Store

631-765-5434

54655 Route 25, Southold

2019 Best of the Best Bronze Wine / Liquor Store

Showcase Wine & Liquor

631-765-2222

46455 County Road 48, Southold