North Fork Wine and Liquor Stores Providing Delivery and Takeout

Cheers to taking your drink of choice to-go!

Dan's Food & Drink Team March 23, 2020
With social distancing quickly becoming the norm on the East End, takeout has exploded in availability and necessity. Local restaurants, bars and liquor stores quickly adapted to the new paradigm without skipping a beat, and you shouldn’t skip one either. Crack open a bottle of wine for date night via video chat; share a a cold one with the boys over your gaming headset; or download a new book to be enjoyed with whiskey in hand. Check out the fine North Fork wine and liquor stores offering local delivery and pickup, but be sure to call ahead to confirm hours and any special services each business may be offering.

CUTCHOGUE

Peconic Liquor Store
631-734-5859
31435 Main Road, Cutchogue

GREENPORT

2019 Best of the Best Gold Wine / Liquor Store
Greenport Wines and Spirits
631-477-6701
132 Front Street, Greenport

J&B Liquor Store
631-477-0024
122 South Street, Greenport

Spirited Wine and Liquor
631-333-2380
219 Main Street, Greenport

JAMESPORT

Wine County Liquors
631-722-3350
1527 Main Road, Jamesport

LAUREL

North Fork Liquor
631-779-2568
1527 Main Road, Laurel

MATTITUCK

2019 Best of the Best Silver Wine / Liquor Store
Rich Harvest Wines and Liquors
631-298-8160
13325 Main Road, Mattituck

2019 Best of the Best Platinum Wine / Liquor Store
Vintage Mattituck Wine and Spirits
631-298-8100
10095 Main Road, Mattituck

Red wine bottles displayed on shelves in supermarket
RIVERHEAD

Michael’s Wines and Liquors
631-727-7410
802 East Main Street, Riverhead

Riverhead Beverage
631-727-0440
998 Osborne Avenue, Riverhead

Riverhead Liquor Mart
631-591-2712
1866 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Roanoke Plaza Liquors
631-727-4331
1096 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Sound Avenue Liquor
631-284-9240
5085 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

Thrifty Beverage Centers
631-727-7300
15 Lake Avenue, Riverhead

Winemart
631-740-9888
757 Old Country Road, Riverhead

SHELTER ISLAND

Dandy Liquors
631-749-3302
43 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island

Manikas Liquor Shop
631-749-0305
179 Ferry Road, Shelter Island

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits
631-749-0305
179 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island Heights

SOUTHOLD

Polywoda Beverage
631-765-5011
55560 Route 25, Southold

Village Liquor Store
631-765-5434
54655 Route 25, Southold

2019 Best of the Best Bronze Wine / Liquor Store
Showcase Wine & Liquor
631-765-2222
46455 County Road 48, Southold

