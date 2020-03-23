North Fork Wine and Liquor Stores Providing Delivery and Takeout

With social distancing quickly becoming the norm on the East End, takeout has exploded in availability and necessity. Local restaurants, bars and liquor stores quickly adapted to the new paradigm without skipping a beat, and you shouldn’t skip one either. Crack open a bottle of wine for date night via video chat; share a a cold one with the boys over your gaming headset; or download a new book to be enjoyed with whiskey in hand. Check out the fine North Fork wine and liquor stores offering local delivery and pickup, but be sure to call ahead to confirm hours and any special services each business may be offering.
RELATED POST: North Fork Restaurants Offering Takeout & Delivery
RELATED POST: Hamptons Wine and Liquor Stores Providing Delivery and Takeout
CUTCHOGUE
Peconic Liquor Store
631-734-5859
31435 Main Road, Cutchogue
GREENPORT
2019 Best of the Best Gold Wine / Liquor Store
Greenport Wines and Spirits
631-477-6701
132 Front Street, Greenport
J&B Liquor Store
631-477-0024
122 South Street, Greenport
Spirited Wine and Liquor
631-333-2380
219 Main Street, Greenport
JAMESPORT
Wine County Liquors
631-722-3350
1527 Main Road, Jamesport
LAUREL
North Fork Liquor
631-779-2568
1527 Main Road, Laurel
MATTITUCK
2019 Best of the Best Silver Wine / Liquor Store
Rich Harvest Wines and Liquors
631-298-8160
13325 Main Road, Mattituck
2019 Best of the Best Platinum Wine / Liquor Store
Vintage Mattituck Wine and Spirits
631-298-8100
10095 Main Road, Mattituck
RIVERHEAD
Michael’s Wines and Liquors
631-727-7410
802 East Main Street, Riverhead
Riverhead Beverage
631-727-0440
998 Osborne Avenue, Riverhead
Riverhead Liquor Mart
631-591-2712
1866 Old Country Road, Riverhead
Roanoke Plaza Liquors
631-727-4331
1096 Old Country Road, Riverhead
Sound Avenue Liquor
631-284-9240
5085 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
Thrifty Beverage Centers
631-727-7300
15 Lake Avenue, Riverhead
Winemart
631-740-9888
757 Old Country Road, Riverhead
SHELTER ISLAND
Dandy Liquors
631-749-3302
43 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island
Manikas Liquor Shop
631-749-0305
179 Ferry Road, Shelter Island
Shelter Island Wines & Spirits
631-749-0305
179 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island Heights
SOUTHOLD
Polywoda Beverage
631-765-5011
55560 Route 25, Southold
Village Liquor Store
631-765-5434
54655 Route 25, Southold
2019 Best of the Best Bronze Wine / Liquor Store
Showcase Wine & Liquor
631-765-2222
46455 County Road 48, Southold