East End Restaurants Serving Easter and Passover Meals To-Go

Easter and Passover are far from cancelled, thanks to the surplus and video conferencing apps and East End takeout and delivery. These Hamptons and North Fork eateries have prepared special holiday dinners, dishes and desserts to make your celebration memorable for all the right reasons.

Check back for updates as more restaurants are expected to announce menus and specials.

HAMPTONS

Bridgehampton

Bobby Van’s

Pick up dinner daily 3–8 p.m.

2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-0590, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

Chef Johnny’s Butcher Shoppe is offering curbside delivery of freshly cut steaks, chops, poultry and side dishes to be prepared at home, plus discounted bottles of wine, beer and liquor. And keep an eye out for the announcement of Bobby Van’s deluxe Easter dinner menu.

Golden Pear Café Bridgehampton

Pick up 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m. daily (7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday, April 12)

2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-1100, goldenpearcafe.com

The Golden Pear Cafés are offering the standard favorites and adding some divine specials for Easter and Passover—Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos with Chipotle Crème, Herbs and Lemon Roasted Chicken, Grilled Canadian Salmon Balsamico, roasted turkey breast with roasted vegetables and potatoes, cupcakes, brownies and lemon loaf cake. Call to order pickup or delivery through ChowNow and Uber Eats.

L&W Market

Order by Thursday, April 9 at Noon and pick up on Saturday, April 11, 5–6 p.m. or Sunday, April 12, 10 a.m.–Noon.

2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

L&W Market is serving Easter appetizers, platters, main courses, sides and desserts a la carte. Highlights include Honey Mustard Glazed Ham, Roasted Rack of Lamb, Roasted Rainbow Carrots, Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding, Orange Blossom Glazed Honey Cornmeal Cake and more. Visit the market’s website to place your order.

East Hampton

The 1770 House

Order anytime and pick up Sunday, April 12, 4–8 p.m.

143 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-1770, 1770house.com

The 1770 House’s scrumptious holiday specials include American lamb chops with mint and pistachio gremolata and roasted spring vegetables (sweet potato, spring onion, beets, fennel); and pasture-raised beef strip loin with maitake mushroom, ramp and fingerling potato fricassee.

In addition, the Chef Michael Rozzi dinner menu includes signature dishes for the whole family, and Wine Director Michael Cohen presents house selections at $20 per bottle or $50 for three bottles, plus 25% off the entire wine list (check website for details). Orders may be placed any time for pickup 4–8 p.m. on Easter Sunday and otherwise daily.

Golden Pear Café East Hampton

Pick up 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m. daily (7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday, April 12)

34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

631-329-1600, goldenpearcafe.com

The Maidstone Hotel

Order by Wednesday, April 8 and pick up on Sunday, April 12, Noon–4 p.m.

207 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-5006, themaidstone.com

The Maidstone Hotel is offering a special Easter prix fixe for two in addition to the generous takeout menu. Call for details and to place an order.

The Palm

Preorder now for a meal to-go

94 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-0411, thepalm.com

Celebrate Easter at The Palm with a roast of 26 oz prime rib dinner, two sides and choice of cheesecake or flourless chocolate torte. And don’t forget to ask about half-price bottles of wine to-go.

Simply Sublime

Order by Thursday, April 9 and pick up Saturday, April 11, Noon–4 p.m.

85 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

631-604 1566, simplysublimehamptons.com

Simply Sublime is offering a selection of Easter desserts created by Sweet Touch Baker including Easter Egg Bread, Mini Easter Egg Nest Cupcakes, Easter Bunny Cupcakes, an 8” Ricotta Cheesecake and an 8” Gluten-Free Lemon Olive Oil Cake. Orders must be paid in advance. Email simplysublimewellness@hotmail.com if interested.

Hampton Bays

Centro Trattoria & Bar

Order by Friday April 10 and pick up on Saturday, April 12, 2–9 p.m.

336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

Centro is offering all catering menu options—from Chicken Scarpiello ala Pelusa and Eggplant Rollatini to Veal Marsala and sesame seared tuna, plus additional Easter dishes upon request. Email info@centrohamptons.com or call for more options and information.

Salvatore’s of the Hamptons

Order by Friday April 10 and pick up on Saturday, April 12, 2–9 p.m.

149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-856-4054, salvatoresofthehamptons.com

Salvatore’s is serving its full catering menu including Nonna’s Meatballs, lobster and crab ravioli and beef tenderloin. Email info@salvatoresofthehamptons.com for more info and to inquire about Easter specials.

Noyac

The Coast Grill

Order by Friday, April 10, 5–9 p.m. and pick up on Sunday, April 12, 1–3 p.m.

1109 Noyack Road, Noyac

631-283-2277, thecoastgrillrestaurant.com

This Easter, The Coast Grill wants you to think cozy, not cancelled. Holiday dinner options include lamb and cod and can be picked up Easter Sunday.

Sag Harbor

The Bell & Anchor

Order daily 3:30–7 p.m. and pick up 5–7:30 p.m.

3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor

631-735-3400, bellandanchor.com

The Bell & Anchor is providing Jewish families with an a la carte Passover seder menu including Brandade (salt cod, potatoes and garlic); slow-roasted beef brisket with roasted Brussels sprouts, potato puree and gravy; roasted natural chicken breast with wild mushroom risotto, broccoli rabe and herb jus. Email order@bellandanchor.com or call for more details.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Order with a credit card now and pick up Wednesday–Sunday 3–8 p.m.

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Lulu Kitchen and Bar is offering special Passover and Easter dinners for curbside pickup. The Passover package serves four people for $200 and includes fresh greens salad, hummus, whole roasted cauliflower, choice of two entrees (roasted chicken, skirt steak, lamb tagine, vegetable stew, whole grilled branzino), choice of two sides (ratatouille, garlic kale, beets and horseradish, carrots and chickpeas).

The Easter package serves two for $85 and includes roasted leg of lamb stuffed with mint pesto, English pea polenta, sautéed French beans with shallots and almonds. Email info@lulusagharbor.com or call for more info.

Tutto Il Giorno

Order by Thursday, April 9, 8 p.m. and pick up on Saturday, April 11 (delivery available).

16 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-919-5353, tuttoilgiorno.com

A four-course Easter dinner for four is $180 and includes Pane Al Formaggio (Easter cheese bread), Lasagne Alla Bolognese (ragù bolognese and béchamel layered with pasta) Pollo Arrosto (whole roasted chicken with fingerling potatoes and vegetables) and Crostata Di Mele Al Caramello (baked apple tart). Place your order on GrubHub or by emailing nicholas@tuttoilgiorno.com.

Southampton

Golden Pear Café Southampton

Pick up 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m. daily (7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday, April 12)

99 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com

Ristorante Sant Ambroeus

Pick up 11 a.m.–8 p.m. daily

30 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-1233, santambroeus.com

Sant Ambroeus has whipped up some delightful Easter a la carte options including Uova alla Diavola (boiled organic eggs, ventresca tuna, mayo, peperoncino, parsley for $14), Tortelli alla Modenese (traditional Modenese tortelli, ricotta, wild spinach, Bolognese ragù, 24-months Parmigiano-Reggiano for $29) and Arrosto di Agnello (roasted lamb shank, crispy Yukon baby potatoes, cured black olives, rosemary for $39). And don’t forget dessert—try the heavenly Sant Ambroeus Colombe (sweet, dove-shaped cake filled with candied orange peel and sultana raisins, covered in haxelnut glaze, sugar grains and whole almonds).

Water Mill

Bistro Été

Order now to pick up Wednesday–Saturday 4–p.m.

760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-466-5770, bistroete.com

Chef Arie Pavlou is preparing delicious Passover specials including matzo ball soup, beef brisket and coconut macaroons, in addition to full menu classics.

Calissa

Order with 48 hours advanced notice

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Calissa is offering grand Passover and Easter packages, which can be ordered by emailing takeout@calissahamptons.com. The Passover package serves four for $250 and includes brisket, HiddenFjord salmon, potatoes (choice of kugel or au gratin), grilled zucchini, roasted asparagus, spiced walnut cake and two bottles of wine. Add traditional Seder items (bone, charoset, egg, parsley, horseradish and kale) for $20 and a cocktail kit (Aperol Spritz, margarita, martini or mojito) for $28.

The Mediterranean Easter package serves four for $285 and includes a breadbasket, roasted leg of lamb (substitute rack of lamb for $55), Chicken “Under a Brick” (substitute prime rib au jus) for $55, potato au gratin, roasted spring vegetables, Brussels sprouts, flourless chocolate torte and two bottles of wine. Add a cocktail kit (Aperol Spritz, margarita, martini or mojito) for $28.

NORTH FORK

Aquebogue

North Fork Chocolate Company

Wednesday–Sunday 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

740 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Chocolatier Steven Amaral has whipped up a tasty collection of Easter treats, including Bunny Peep Chocolate Pops, Egg Hollow 3D JUMBO Chocolate Easter Eggs, solid chocolate bunnies, organic jelly beans, 3D Chocolate Long Island Ducks and more. Most items are available in milk, dark or white chocolate, and if you don’t find what you’re looking for at shop.northforkchocolate.com/Easter_c17.htm, you can email mail@northforkchocolate.com or give the store a call. Delivery, shipping, window pickup and curbside pickup are available.

Greenport

First and South

Order by Wednesday, April 8 and pick up at 4 p.m.

100 South Street, Greenport

631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

First and South’s Passover seder plate, available promptly at sundown, serves matzah, hardboiled eggs, zeroa, maror and chazeret, local horseradish, pickled beet, butter lettuce, apple-walnut charoset, potato-onion karpas, matzo ball soup and Passover brisket with traditional red wine braise. Top the meal off with a sweet ending of chocolate covered fig and oranges, caramel cheesecake with candied walnuts, chocolate tart with fresh whip and sweet milk pie with berries. The full dinner is $48 for one and $140 for four, with some a la carte options available.

And be on the lookout for the Easter menu, which will be announced soon.

Green Hill Kitchen & Que

Preorder Easter dinner by Friday, April 10, 8 a.m. for Sunday pickup/delivery. Pick up Passover dinner Wednesday–Sunday Noon–6 p.m.

48 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Pitmaster Matty Boudreau is grilling mouthwatering Easter and Passover dinners for pickup and delivery anywhere on the East End. Passover brisket is $25 a person for a full portion meat with matzoh and potato kugel, or you can skip the sides and get 5–7 lb of full briskets for $25/lb. Meat can be delivered hot or cold and sliced ready to heat. Delivery is offered only on Wednesday, April 8, and pickup is available April 8–12, 15, 16.

For $35 per person, Easter dinner includes spring soup, potato gratin, green beans and mini Easter sweets bags for everyone, plus a choice of smoked ham with charred pineapple, port glazed leg of lamb with stuffed spinach and feta or smoked prime brisket with championship red sauce. Orders must be placed by Friday, April 10, 8 a.m. for pickup and delivery on Sunday, April 12.

Mattituck

Magic Fountain

Pick up Noon–6 p.m. daily

9825 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4908, magicfountainicecream.net

With Easter and Passover, come new springtime flavors at Magic Fountain. This month, get a taste of Nori ice cream (made from protein-packed seaweed and tastes like vanilla), Honey Lemon Goat Cheese, Thin Mints (yes, it’s made with Girl Scout cookies), Nutter Butter (also made with cookie pieces) and Shamrock (mint ice cream with marshmallow sauce and mini rainbow marshmallows). Order online or call ahead to place your pickup order.

North Fork Doughnut Co.

Order now for delivery on Friday, March 10 or Saturday, April 11

13175 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

NoFoDoCo has teamed up with Sail Away Coffee Co. to distribute a limited number of special Easter weekend deliveries packed with six holiday doughnuts (Peeps and candy eggs, anyone) and Sail Away’s nitro cold brew. They offer free delivery to most of Long Island—through East Hampton on the South Fork and Greenport on the North Fork. Place your order before it’s too late at sailawaycoffee.com/products/nofo-doco-x-sail-away-delivery, and if you can’t get enough doughnuts and coffee, you can sign up for a weekly subscription.

Riverhead

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Pick up on Sunday, April 12, Noon–8 p.m.

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Tweed’s has assembled an exquisite Easter menu available in single portions ($55) and family size (call for pricing). Appetizer options include a shrimp cocktail, mini crab cakes, mixed greens and seared sea scallops; entrées include rack of lamb, prime rib and halibut; and the dessert selection includes cheesecake, cannoli and strawberry shortcake.