If It Only Had a Brain: Irrigation Control Tech Saves Water and Money

Nowadays, older irrigation systems could certainly be considered dumb. Until several years ago, someone needed to program them to make sure properties were watered enough but not too much so that water wasn’t wasted. The schedules needed adjustments depending on the season or if your area had water restrictions.

Residential outdoor water use in the United States accounts for nearly 9 billion gallons of water each day, mainly for landscape irrigation. Experts estimate that as much as 50 percent of this water is wasted due to overwatering caused by inefficiencies in irrigation methods and systems. Irrigation control technologies can significantly reduce overwatering by applying water only when turf and plants need it.

The cost of water is consistently going up everywhere. Homeowners are looking for ways to conserve and save money on energy with new technology choices. Wi-Fi sprinkler technology, such as smart sprinkler controllers and wireless rain sensors, increase the efficiency of irrigation systems. Depending on the model of controller you currently have, you may be able to upgrade rather than purchasing a new smart controller unit. Either way, the investment will pay for itself in water savings in a short time.

Rather than using a controller with a clock and a preset schedule, smart controllers use local weather and landscape conditions to adjust watering schedules in response to actual conditions on your property. They have the added benefit of being controlled on smartphones and other devices, or even voice controlled.

RB Irrigation uses controllers with the WaterSense label which meets EPA criteria and reduces water consumption by up to 30% instantly. To earn the WaterSense label, landscape irrigation controllers must be able to adequately meet the watering needs of a landscape without overwatering.

If you are having a new smart controller installed, RB Irrigation will choose one that meets your needs—whether indoor or outdoor mounting, number of zones needed for your property, and local regulations as some controllers will import info if you have watering restrictions on certain days.

RB Irrigation has been providing professional lawn sprinkler systems and irrigation solutions on Eastern Long Island since 1999. They use only high-quality products and labor procedures to ensure optimum lawn sprinkler system performance and customer satisfaction. They only staff the most reliable and professional lawn sprinkler system specialists, ensuring that customers get the best service available. RB Irrigation is licensed and insured and serves Eastern Suffolk, including East Hampton, Southampton, Bridgehampton, Westhampton and Montauk.

Contact RB Irrigation at 631 288-1087 or visit rbirrigation.net.