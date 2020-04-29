Dan's North ForkSports, Fitness & Wellness

Replenish Mind, Body and Soul with Virtual Soundbaths and Yoga

Namaste at home with these East End online classes.

David Taylor April 29, 2020
therapist using tibetan singing bowl in sound therapy
Can you hear the bowls?Image: 123RF

With many of us feeling depleted and worn down from everything that’s going on, it’s vital that we replenish our mind, body and soul regularly. Everyone has a different method of accomplishing this, but two methods that are doing a lot of good for a lot of people are soundbaths and yoga.

Earlier this month, Southampton Arts Center kicked off its Calm Together: Meditation DJ Livestream Soundbath Experience, a deeply relaxing and immersive virtual meditation series, live from the studio of bowl master Daniel Lauter. He uses crystal bowls, gongs, a hang drum, Tibetan and Himalayan bells, rain sticks, an ocarina, a didgeridoo and other objects to create a one-of-a-kind experience that melts away stress and leaves participants feeling calm, recharged and clear-headed. He’s hosting Zoom sessions at 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. this Saturday, May 2, and next Saturday, May 9. This is a pay-what-you-can event, so if you’re not in a position to donate $10–$25, you can sign up for free. Register at meditationdj.com/live-stream-sac.

If you come out of the virtual soundbath inspired to be more proactive about your physical and mental wellness, then consider signing up for a few of the online yoga classes on offer from Hamptons and North Fork yoga studios.

The Giving Room
Southold, 631-765-6670, givingroom.net
Zoom sessions require paid registration through Mindbody.

Upcoming Classes Include:
—Open Level Beginner’s Yoga on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.; Saturdays at noon; Sundays at 11 a.m.
—Yin Yoga on Fridays at noon
—Vinyasa Flow on Fridays at 5 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m.; Sundays at 8 a.m.
—Intermediate Yoga on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

Good Ground Yoga
Hampton Bays, 631-594-5050, goodgroundyoga.com
Zoom sessions require paid registration through Mindbody.

Upcoming Classes Include:
—GGY Flow on Mondays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m.; Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m.
—Beginner Yoga Class on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
—Gentle Quiet Yoga on Mondays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.
—200-Hour Teacher Training on Fridays at 5 p.m.
—300-Hour Working with Beginners and Leveling Your Classes on Friday, May 1 at 5 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 3 at 5 p.m.

House of Wellness
Hampton Bays, 631-566-8816, houseofwellnessny.com
Zoom sessions require House of Wellness subscription.

Upcoming Classes Include:
—All Levels Yoga on every day of the week at 10 a.m.
—Gentle/Basic Yoga on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m.; Thursdays at 6 p.m.; Saturdays at 10 a.m., 4 p.m.
—Yoga Nidra: Deep Relaxation on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
—Gentle Yoga to Support the Ecological Culture Initiative on Sundays at 6 p.m.

JABS
Cutchogue, 631-315-5227, jabsny.com
Zoom sessions require JABS membership.

Upcoming Classes Include:
—Power Vinyasa Flow on Sundays at 10 a.m.
—JABS Strength on Mondays at 10 a.m.
—Zumba on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
—Pulse: Dance Fitness on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
—Balance & Mobility on Wednesdays at 10:45 a.m.
—Rock Bottom on Thursdays at 9:15 a.m.

Jen Frasher
Sag Harbor, 631-668-7258, jenfrasher.com
VIVAYA sessions require VIVAYA subscription, but a two-week free trial is available.

Upcoming Classes Include:
—Staying Strong Physically & Mentally: Kundalini Yoga on Friday, May 1 at 5:30 a.m.
—Early Morning Sadhana: 11th Day of the Moon on Saturday, May 2 at 1 a.m.
—Healing Meditations: Kundalini Yoga Meditation on Sunday, May 3 at noon

Mandala Yoga Center for the Healing Arts
Amagansett, 631-267-6144, mandalayoga.com
Zoom sessions require paid registration through Mandala Yoga Center

Upcoming Classes Include:
—Level 1 Yoga on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m.
—Level 1 & 2 Yoga on Saturdays and Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Mondays, Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Tuesdays at 10 a.m., 5:30 p.m.
—Level 2 & 3 Yoga on Fridays at 3 p.m.
—Level 2 & 3 Flow on Mondays at 11:30 a.m.; Thursdays at 10 a.m
—Wake-Up Vinyasa on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m.
—Beginner Yoga on Mondays, Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
—Kundalini on Tuesdays at 8 a.m.
—Tai Chi on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
—CBD Deep Stretch with Sitar on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.
—Gentle Yoga with Essential Oils on Fridays at 10 a.m.
—Restorative Yoga & Soundbath on Fridays at 4:45 p.m.
—Prenatal Yoga on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
—Kids Yoga on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

North Fork Yoga Shala
Greenport, 516-443-5626, northforkyogashala.com
Zoom sessions require paid registration through Mindbody.

Upcoming Classes Include:
—Open Class on Sundays, Thursdays at 8 a.m.; Tuesdays at 8 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Wednesdays at 10 a.m., 6 p.m.; Saturdays at 9 a.m.
—The Hour Revive on Sundays at 10 a.m.
—Honour the Hips Class on Mondays at 8 a.m.; Thursdays at 6 p.m.
—Beginners/Basics Yoga Class on Tuesdays at 4 p.m.; Thursdays at 5 p.m.; Saturdays at 11 a.m.
—Core Vinyasa Class on Fridays at 8 a.m.
—Restore & Ease Class on Fridays at 6 p.m.

Yoga Shanti
Sag Harbor, 631-725-6424, yogashanti.com
Zoom sessions require paid registration through Mindbody. Facebook Live session are payment-optional but still require registration.

Upcoming Classes Include:
—Zoom Live Stream on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 11 a.m.
—Zoom Workshop: The Interrelationship Between Asana and Pranayama on Sunday, May 3 at 4 p.m.
—Shanti Open on Facebook Live on Sundays at 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 6:15 p.m.; Mondays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m.; Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 9:15 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 5 p.m.
—Shanti Flow on Facebook Live at Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.; Fridays at 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at noon
—Urban Zen on Facebook Live on Mondays at 7:45 p.m.; Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
—Beginners on Facebook Live on Mondays at 5:15 p.m.
—Mid-day Reset on Facebook Live on Mondays at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.
—Community Yoga on Facebook Live on Wednesdays at 7:45 p.m.
—Meditation & Chanting on Facebook Live on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.

