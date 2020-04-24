Sag Harbor Cinema Announces $250,000 Relief Fund

In order to help sustain those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Sag Harbor Cinema Community Relief Fund will donate $250,000 over a six-month period to 501(c)3 organizations which are dedicated to food security and emergency relief on the East End. This effort reﬂects Sag Harbor Cinema’s intention to focus on all aspects of the community it serves, and directly connects with the interests of the East End based couple who made the donation. The rebuilding of the historic Sag Harbor Cinema and its return to full operation will continue to be the priority of the organization, with its array of programs and educational opportunities designed to serve its diverse community. The spirit of the organization called for an extraordinary and special commitment to those of its members who are in jeopardy.

“The Cinema’s mission is to provide entertainment and artistic excellence that enhances the quality of community life in the East End,” said Sag Harbor Cinema Board President John Alschuler in a statement. “Our mission also builds community by providing an anchor institution on Main St. These funds that will that provide food, childcare and other beneﬁts build upon that mission at this extraordinary time and will further express our values and our mission.”

“We have received so much love and support from the community that it is particularly wonderful to have the ability to help others now,” added April Gornik, Cinema Chair. “Not only are these donors helping sustain our community, they have also worked with us to determine greatest need with a deeply committed, hands-on involvement.”

The ﬁrst round of grants will be made starting in May, 2020 and include Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, Children’s Museum of the East End, Eleanor Whitmore Center, Hampton’s Art Camp, Meals on Wheels of East Hampton and Montauk, and OLA, Organización Latino-Americana.