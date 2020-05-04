Bethenny Frankel Donates Resources to Stony Brook Hospitals

Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital were recently the recipients of N95 masks, surgical masks and full body protective suits from Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong Foundation. As part of her ongoing effort to assist in the fight against COVID-19, Frankel, entrepreneur, philanthropist and former member of the Real Housewives franchise, donated an array of PPE to those healthcare workers who are fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19. BStrong GEM shipped 2,000 KN95 masks, 2,000 surgical masks and 500 biohazard hazmat water resistant full body protective suits to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. These donations were in conjunction with Billy Joel’s The Joel Foundation.

Frankel is working through her charitable initiative, BStrong, in conjunction with her 501(c)(3) partner, Global Empowerment Mission, an organization that has created a targeted distribution program which offers key necessities to disaster areas and poverty-stricken countries. Together, they have formed an alliance (BStrong GEM) to distribute PPE to some of the nation's most hard-hit hospitals, police precincts, counseling centers and more.

Additionally, BStrong GEM sent 2,000 surgical masks and 1,000 KN95 masks to Stony Brook University Hospital and Stony Brook Southampton. According to BStrong GEM, it is working directly with manufacturers to ensure the necessary items are sent to people and hospitals across the nation. It has made a commitment to servicing up to 250 hospitals nationwide.