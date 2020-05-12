Finding exquisite dinner takeoutfac is fairly easy to do on the East End, with lunch offered almost as widely. However, if you’re craving avocado toast or an egg sandwich when you first wake up, you’re going to have a more difficult time finding restaurants that are both open in the a.m. and serving classic breakfast options. Here are some of our favorite Hamptons and North Fork spots to grab your most important meal of the day to-go. We’ve noted some especially mouth-watering dishes below, but be sure to call and double check that your top choice is on the most recent takeout menu.

HAMPTONS

Cheese Shoppe

Breakfast takeout and delivery offered Sunday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

11 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

What’s on the Menu? Ricotta & Truffle Honey, English Man Egg Breakfast, French Countryside Egg Breakfast, Tuscan Experience Egg Breakfast, Lee Spa Whole Wheat Wrap

Claude’s Restaurant at The Southampton Inn

Breakfast takeout offered daily, 7–10 a.m.

91 Hill Street, Southampton

631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

What’s on the Menu? Smoked Salmon Benedict, Banana Stuffed Brioche French Toast, Irish Oatmeal, Organic Yogurt with Honey Maple Granola, Chef’s Omelet

East Quogue Pizza & Deli

Breakfast takeout and delivery offered daily, 5 a.m.–8 p.m.

424 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-653-6222, eastquoguepizzadeli.com

What’s on the Menu? East Quogue Breakfast Wrap, Spanish Breakfast Wrap, Western Omelette, Italian Omelet, Hungry Man Breakfast

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Breakfast takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-725-1045, estias.com

What’s on the Menu? Nacho Mama’s Omelet, Vegan Breakfast Bowl, Crab ‘n’ Eggs Platter, Huevos Norteños Burrito, Isabelle’s Request Platter

Golden Pear Café

Breakfast takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) offered daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

99 Main Street, Southampton / 2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton / 34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

631-283-8900 / 631-537-1100 / 631-329-1600, goldenpearcafe.com

What’s on the Menu? The Hedge Fund Omelet, Mega Protein Omelet, Authentic Challah Bread French Toast, Savory Breakfast Panini, The Hamptons Best Avocado Toast

Harbor Market & Kitchen

Breakfast takeout and delivery offered daily, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

184 Division Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-4433, harbormarket.com

What’s on the Menu? Harbor Market Breakfast Sandwich, Coconut Yogurt Bowl, Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Farm Fresh Egg Omelet, Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal

L&W Market

Breakfast takeout offered daily, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

What’s on the Menu? ­Kimchi Egg & Rice, Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon, Tortilla Espangnola, Overnight Oats with Seasonal Fruits, Egg Sandwich

Union Burger Bar

Breakfast takeout and delivery (Grubhub, Uber Eats) offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

What’s on the Menu? Breakfast Burger on an English Muffin

75 Main

Breakfast takeout and delivery offered daily, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

75 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-7575, 75main.com

What’s on the Menu? Crab Cake Benedict, Three Egg Omelet, Belgium waffles, Homemade Granola, Challah French Toast

NORTH FORK

Ammirati’s of Love Lane

Breakfast takeout offered daily, 6 a.m.–Noon

135 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-7812, ammiratisoflovelane.com

What’s on the Menu? Big Boy Omelet, Chocolate Whip Pancakes, Croissant French Toast, The Chew Egg Breakfast, Healthy Start Egg Breakfast

Crazy Beans

Breakfast takeout and delivery offered Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

2 Front Street, Greenport

631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Fully Loaded Homies, Corned Beef Old Fashioned, Bikini Body Special, Cannoli Stuffed French Toast, Pancake Quesadilla

Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch

Breakfast takeout offered daily, 6:30–11 a.m.

43715 County Road 48, Southold

631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.com

What’s on the Menu? Skillet Breakfast, Ranchero Wrap, Buttermilk Pancakes, Fresh Pastrami Hash & Eggs, Belgian Waffles

First and South

Breakfast takeout offered Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

100 South Street, Greenport

631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

What’s on the Menu? Frittata, Parfait, French Toast, Avocado Egg & Cheese Sandwich, Cheese & Meat Board

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Breakfast takeout offered Thursday–Sunday, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., 5–8 p.m.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport

631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

What’s on the Menu? Main Road Biscuit & Gravy, Croque Madame, Cinnamon-Swirl French Toast, North Fork Oyster Fry, The Breakfast Sandwich

Wednesday’s Table

Breakfast takeout offered Thursday–Tuesday, 8–11 a.m.

53345 Main Road, Southold

631-876-5251, wednesdays-table.com

What’s on the Menu? Classic Egg Sandwich, Buon Giorno Sandwich, Cubano Sandwich, Waist Watcher Wrap, Protein Pick-Me-Up