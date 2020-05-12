Finding exquisite dinner takeoutfac is fairly easy to do on the East End, with lunch offered almost as widely. However, if you’re craving avocado toast or an egg sandwich when you first wake up, you’re going to have a more difficult time finding restaurants that are both open in the a.m. and serving classic breakfast options. Here are some of our favorite Hamptons and North Fork spots to grab your most important meal of the day to-go. We’ve noted some especially mouth-watering dishes below, but be sure to call and double check that your top choice is on the most recent takeout menu.
HAMPTONS
Cheese Shoppe
Breakfast takeout and delivery offered Sunday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
11 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com
What’s on the Menu? Ricotta & Truffle Honey, English Man Egg Breakfast, French Countryside Egg Breakfast, Tuscan Experience Egg Breakfast, Lee Spa Whole Wheat Wrap
Claude’s Restaurant at The Southampton Inn
Breakfast takeout offered daily, 7–10 a.m.
91 Hill Street, Southampton
631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com
What’s on the Menu? Smoked Salmon Benedict, Banana Stuffed Brioche French Toast, Irish Oatmeal, Organic Yogurt with Honey Maple Granola, Chef’s Omelet
East Quogue Pizza & Deli
Breakfast takeout and delivery offered daily, 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
424 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-653-6222, eastquoguepizzadeli.com
What’s on the Menu? East Quogue Breakfast Wrap, Spanish Breakfast Wrap, Western Omelette, Italian Omelet, Hungry Man Breakfast
Estia’s Little Kitchen
Breakfast takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1045, estias.com
What’s on the Menu? Nacho Mama’s Omelet, Vegan Breakfast Bowl, Crab ‘n’ Eggs Platter, Huevos Norteños Burrito, Isabelle’s Request Platter
Golden Pear Café
Breakfast takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) offered daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
99 Main Street, Southampton / 2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton / 34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
631-283-8900 / 631-537-1100 / 631-329-1600, goldenpearcafe.com
What’s on the Menu? The Hedge Fund Omelet, Mega Protein Omelet, Authentic Challah Bread French Toast, Savory Breakfast Panini, The Hamptons Best Avocado Toast
Harbor Market & Kitchen
Breakfast takeout and delivery offered daily, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-4433, harbormarket.com
What’s on the Menu? Harbor Market Breakfast Sandwich, Coconut Yogurt Bowl, Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Farm Fresh Egg Omelet, Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal
L&W Market
Breakfast takeout offered daily, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-1123, landwmarket.com
What’s on the Menu? Kimchi Egg & Rice, Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon, Tortilla Espangnola, Overnight Oats with Seasonal Fruits, Egg Sandwich
Union Burger Bar
Breakfast takeout and delivery (Grubhub, Uber Eats) offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com
What’s on the Menu? Breakfast Burger on an English Muffin
75 Main
Breakfast takeout and delivery offered daily, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
75 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-7575, 75main.com
What’s on the Menu? Crab Cake Benedict, Three Egg Omelet, Belgium waffles, Homemade Granola, Challah French Toast
NORTH FORK
Ammirati’s of Love Lane
Breakfast takeout offered daily, 6 a.m.–Noon
135 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-7812, ammiratisoflovelane.com
What’s on the Menu? Big Boy Omelet, Chocolate Whip Pancakes, Croissant French Toast, The Chew Egg Breakfast, Healthy Start Egg Breakfast
Crazy Beans
Breakfast takeout and delivery offered Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
2 Front Street, Greenport
631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Fully Loaded Homies, Corned Beef Old Fashioned, Bikini Body Special, Cannoli Stuffed French Toast, Pancake Quesadilla
Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch
Breakfast takeout offered daily, 6:30–11 a.m.
43715 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.com
What’s on the Menu? Skillet Breakfast, Ranchero Wrap, Buttermilk Pancakes, Fresh Pastrami Hash & Eggs, Belgian Waffles
First and South
Breakfast takeout offered Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
100 South Street, Greenport
631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com
What’s on the Menu? Frittata, Parfait, French Toast, Avocado Egg & Cheese Sandwich, Cheese & Meat Board
Main Road Biscuit Co.
Breakfast takeout offered Thursday–Sunday, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., 5–8 p.m.
1601 Main Road, Jamesport
631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com
What’s on the Menu? Main Road Biscuit & Gravy, Croque Madame, Cinnamon-Swirl French Toast, North Fork Oyster Fry, The Breakfast Sandwich
Wednesday’s Table
Breakfast takeout offered Thursday–Tuesday, 8–11 a.m.
53345 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5251, wednesdays-table.com
What’s on the Menu? Classic Egg Sandwich, Buon Giorno Sandwich, Cubano Sandwich, Waist Watcher Wrap, Protein Pick-Me-Up