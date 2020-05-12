Dan's North ForkHampton Eats

Start Your Day with Breakfast Takeout and Delivery from East End Restaurants

Start your day with a hearty and/or healthy meal to-go!

David Taylor May 12, 2020
Poached egg Avocado Rye Toasts on a stone background. toning. selective focus
Who wouldn't want to start their day with some avocado toast? Image: 123RF

Finding exquisite dinner takeoutfac is fairly easy to do on the East End, with lunch offered almost as widely. However, if you’re craving avocado toast or an egg sandwich when you first wake up, you’re going to have a more difficult time finding restaurants that are both open in the a.m. and serving classic breakfast options. Here are some of our favorite Hamptons and North Fork spots to grab your most important meal of the day to-go. We’ve noted some especially mouth-watering dishes below, but be sure to call and double check that your top choice is on the most recent takeout menu.

HAMPTONS

Cheese Shoppe
Breakfast takeout and delivery offered Sunday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
11 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

What’s on the Menu? Ricotta & Truffle Honey, English Man Egg Breakfast, French Countryside Egg Breakfast, Tuscan Experience Egg Breakfast, Lee Spa Whole Wheat Wrap

Claude’s Restaurant at The Southampton Inn
Breakfast takeout offered daily, 7–10 a.m.
91 Hill Street, Southampton
631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

What’s on the Menu? Smoked Salmon Benedict, Banana Stuffed Brioche French Toast, Irish Oatmeal, Organic Yogurt with Honey Maple Granola, Chef’s Omelet

East Quogue Pizza & Deli
Breakfast takeout and delivery offered daily, 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
424 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-653-6222, eastquoguepizzadeli.com

What’s on the Menu? East Quogue Breakfast Wrap, Spanish Breakfast Wrap, Western Omelette, Italian Omelet, Hungry Man Breakfast

Estia’s Little Kitchen
Breakfast takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1045, estias.com

What’s on the Menu? Nacho Mama’s Omelet, Vegan Breakfast Bowl, Crab ‘n’ Eggs Platter, Huevos Norteños Burrito, Isabelle’s Request Platter

Golden Pear Café
Breakfast takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) offered daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
99 Main Street, Southampton / 2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton / 34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
631-283-8900 / 631-537-1100 / 631-329-1600, goldenpearcafe.com

What’s on the Menu? The Hedge Fund Omelet, Mega Protein Omelet, Authentic Challah Bread French Toast, Savory Breakfast Panini, The Hamptons Best Avocado Toast

Harbor Market & Kitchen
Breakfast takeout and delivery offered daily, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-4433, harbormarket.com

What’s on the Menu? Harbor Market Breakfast Sandwich, Coconut Yogurt Bowl, Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Farm Fresh Egg Omelet, Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal

L&W Market
Breakfast takeout offered daily, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

What’s on the Menu? ­Kimchi Egg & Rice, Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon, Tortilla Espangnola, Overnight Oats with Seasonal Fruits, Egg Sandwich

Union Burger Bar
Breakfast takeout and delivery (Grubhub, Uber Eats) offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

What’s on the Menu? Breakfast Burger on an English Muffin

75 Main
Breakfast takeout and delivery offered daily, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
75 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-7575, 75main.com

What’s on the Menu? Crab Cake Benedict, Three Egg Omelet, Belgium waffles, Homemade Granola, Challah French Toast

NORTH FORK

Ammirati’s of Love Lane
Breakfast takeout offered daily, 6 a.m.–Noon
135 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-7812, ammiratisoflovelane.com

What’s on the Menu? Big Boy Omelet, Chocolate Whip Pancakes, Croissant French Toast, The Chew Egg Breakfast, Healthy Start Egg Breakfast

Crazy Beans
Breakfast takeout and delivery offered Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
2 Front Street, Greenport
631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Fully Loaded Homies, Corned Beef Old Fashioned, Bikini Body Special, Cannoli Stuffed French Toast, Pancake Quesadilla

Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch
Breakfast takeout offered daily, 6:30–11 a.m.
43715 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.com

What’s on the Menu? Skillet Breakfast, Ranchero Wrap, Buttermilk Pancakes, Fresh Pastrami Hash & Eggs, Belgian Waffles

First and South
Breakfast takeout offered Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
100 South Street, Greenport
631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

What’s on the Menu? Frittata, Parfait, French Toast, Avocado Egg & Cheese Sandwich, Cheese & Meat Board

Main Road Biscuit Co.
Breakfast takeout offered Thursday–Sunday, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., 5–8 p.m.
1601 Main Road, Jamesport
631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

What’s on the Menu? Main Road Biscuit & Gravy, Croque Madame, Cinnamon-Swirl French Toast, North Fork Oyster Fry, The Breakfast Sandwich

Wednesday’s Table
Breakfast takeout offered Thursday–Tuesday, 8–11 a.m.
53345 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5251, wednesdays-table.com

What’s on the Menu? Classic Egg Sandwich, Buon Giorno Sandwich, Cubano Sandwich, Waist Watcher Wrap, Protein Pick-Me-Up

