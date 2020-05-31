Dan’s Papers Cover Artist John Schisler Explains Hermit Crab Inspiration

This week’s May 29, 2020 Dan’s Papers cover artist John Schisler, whose work first appeared on Dan’s Papers in 2017, talks about his evolving art style, learning to paint en plein air and more.

What was the inspiration for this piece?

At the time this piece was done, I was doing more nautical and seashell paintings. I did a few hermit crab paintings like this for something fun and different.

Talk about your art style.

My style may be considered classical realism to contemporary realism. However, for the past two years, I’ve been branching out to do some plein air painting.

Tell us about your artistic process.

For my still life paintings, I work in layers. The first layer is usually in a burnt umber color followed by layers of color.

If you weren’t an artist what would you be doing?

Before becoming a full time artist I owned a landscape company, so I’d probably be doing something in the horticulture field.

What inspires you the most?

I’m often inspired by work that I find most challenging. I’d like to do more figure and plein air painting. Two years ago, I made a goal to learn plein air and paint in Plein Air Easton [an annual event in Maryland] and this year I was juried in. Unfortunately that, like many other art events this year, has been cancelled. I’ll be at Plein Air Easton in 2021.

John Schisler’s work is at William Ris Gallery in Jamesport, williamris.com, and at johnschisler.com.