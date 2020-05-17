DansPapers.com Top 5 Stories of the Week May 10–16

This week put the spotlight on Jon Bon Jovi helping East Enders in need, a flyover to honor heroes among us, oysters everywhere and other must-read stories in the DansPapers.com Top 5.

East Hampton rock legend and rosé maestro Jon Bon Jovi has joined the effort to help feed local families in need. On Friday, May 11, the musician’s Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation announced the formation of their new JBJ Soul Kitchen Food Bank to service East End food pantries. “With local organizations struggling to meet rising need as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation has pledged to finance the food bank—which begins distributing food today—to bolster local efforts to combat food insecurity throughout the summer,” the announcement explains. Bon Jovi and his wife Dorthea Bongiovi heard about local pantries being overwhelmed by growing demand and decided to put their 15 years of experience battling homelessness and hunger to work through their foundation.

In February, the Elaine de Kooning House Director of Programming Katherine McMahon wrote to Dan’s Papers that they had a very exciting artist-in-residence working in the landmark studio through March. Now, in May, with the world turned upside down, artist Eric Haze’s residency has been extended through the unexpected forces of nature. Haze, an iconic artist who returned to his roots as a fine artist after decades in graphic design, spoke with Dan’s Papers before the COVID-19 quarantine. What follows is an incredibly insightful talk with an artist whose life was influenced by an early-in-life meeting with de Kooning.

Thanks to initial funding from East Hampton Healthcare Foundation and assistance from East Hampton Village Deputy Mayor Barbara Borsack—who is also a member of the East Hampton Healthcare Foundation and Southampton Hospital Association boards—COVID-19 tests will be offered to South Fork residents by appointment on Wednesdays and Fridays. The new pop-up site will begin operating in parking lots adjacent to the athletic fields on Pantigo Place, just east of the Town Hall Complex on Pantigo Road.

A search-and-rescue plane and two rescue helicopters assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s Westhampton Beach-based 106th Rescue Wing conducted a flyover across Eastern Long Island this past Friday, May 15, to salute healthcare workers, other essential workers and first responders dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

We’re in the throes of spring, which means that East Enders are increasingly craving a certain sea-based delicacy. Oysters can be found throughout the Hamptons and North Fork, and there are several companies offering delivery or safe, limited-contact pick-up. So pick your favorite oyster dealer, place an order and get shucking!