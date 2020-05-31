DansPapers.com Top 5 Stories of the Week, May 24–30, 2020

The East End followed Memorial Day weekend with a week of big news surrounding Hamptons beaches and local business reopenings, but the DansPapers.com Top 5 also had plenty of people looking for escapes and entertainment as we head into summer here on the East End.

After more than two months of mandatory lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Long Island, including the East End, was been named among eight other regions in New York State to begin Phase 1 of reopening on Wednesday, May 27. Essential businesses that were already operating will remain open, but Governor Cuomo’s New York Forward plan now allows lower-risk businesses to return if they meet certain criteria. Businesses will reopen in phases on a region-by-region basis, with two weeks between each phase to allow state and local leaders to monitor the effects of the reopening and ensure hospitalization and infection rates are not increasing before permitting more economic activity in the next phase.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman did not mince words when he announced that, “after a hellish holiday weekend,” all Southampton Town beaches would be temporarily closed to daily visitors, or “day-trippers.” The Emergency Order (#7.1 of 2020), which is limited to no more than five days but Schneiderman says will likely be extended, limits beaches to residents and legal renters, and also restricts roadside parking near beaches, through May 31.

The full East End summer package wouldn’t be complete without a round of golf. Thankfully, Hamptons and North Fork golf courses offer spacious, scenic greens that are perfect for enjoying a good walk spoiled while keeping a safe social distance. Get your tee time at these public courses and get ready to hit the links.​

Throughout history, art has served as a reflection of the times—sometimes mirroring the spirit of the era and other times rebelling against it. In the age of COVID-19, East End artists have been tasked not only with adjusting to the temporary closure of art galleries and strict social distancing guidelines, but also with deciding what themes, whether pandemic-related or blissful escapism, they want their new works to convey. Our Hamptons and North Fork artists share their thoughts.

Hamptons fave Rachael Ray has made her “directorial debut” on Instagram with an instructional video for grilled white pizza. During the video, Ray also sipped on a cocktail made by husband John Cusimano, which she has called the “Pome e Dolce.” The drink includes Vermentino wine or pinot grigio, pomegranate juice, St. Germain France Elderflower Liqueur and club soda—perfect for those Hamptons happy hours!

