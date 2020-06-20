Dan's North ForkHampton Eats

Celebrate National Ice Cream Soda Day with Best of the Best Ice Cream

It's kind of hard to celebrate this holiday without top-quality ice cream.

Dan's Food & Drink Team June 20, 2020
Homemade Soda Black Cow Ice Cream Float with a Straw
Image: 123RF

Every year on June 20, in-the-know Americans celebrate National Ice Cream Soda Day by making a glass of the popular sugary confection. While many might immediately envision pouring root beer over vanilla ice cream, that would technically make a float, not an ice cream soda (and National Root Beer Float Day isn’t until August 6). An ice cream soda typically refers to a drink made from soda and ice cream (same as a float), with the addition of flavored syrup, water and cream. Don’t get hung up on the technical definitions though, just have fun experimenting with different ice cream flavors, sodas and even liquors for the adults. Of course, you wouldn’t want to ruin your ingenious creation with subpar ice cream, so be sure to buy yours from our 2020 Best of the Best Ice Cream winners in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Shock Ice Cream
Takeout offered daily, 1–9 p.m.
99A Main Street, Westhampton Beach
631-553-0155 (text), facebook.com/shockicecream

Gold
Van Leeuwen at Gurney’s Star Island Resort
Only available to guests Gurney’s Star Island Resort
290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk
vanleeuwenicecream.com/location/gurneys-star-island-resort

Silver
Big Olaf’s
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 pm.
8 Wharf Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-7505

Bronze
John’s Drive-In
Takeout offered Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.–Midnight; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
677 Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com

RELATED POST: What Tasty Treats Can Be Found on East End Ice Cream Takeout Menus?

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Magic Fountain
Takeout and delivery (DoorDash) offered daily, Noon–6 p.m.
9825 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-4908, magicfountainicecream.net

Gold
Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe
Takeout offered daily, Noon–8:30 p.m.
1148 West Main Street Riverhead
631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

Silver
North Fork Chocolate Company
Delivery, shipping and curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
740 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Bronze
Greenport Creamery
Takeout offered Monday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday, Noon–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
142 Main Street, Greenport
631-333-2818, greenportcreamery.com

Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Young family in casualwear sitting on plaid by waterside and having cheeseburgers with drinks at picnic
June 19, 2020
49

Father’s Day Restaurant Specials, East End Takeout and Outdoor Dining

Lawrence Rich and Allan Rich, Photos: Courtesy Wordsmith PR
June 18, 2020
107

Twins Lawrence and Allan Rich Discuss ‘After Forever’ Emmy Nomination

June 18, 2020
67

Find Your Outdoor Perch: Crow’s Nest Lakeside Dining

LongHouse Reserve, Photo: Courtesy Jonathan Marder + Company
June 16, 2020
165

East Hampton’s LongHouse Reserve Reopens Outdoor Sculpture Garden