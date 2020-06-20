Celebrate National Ice Cream Soda Day with Best of the Best Ice Cream

Every year on June 20, in-the-know Americans celebrate National Ice Cream Soda Day by making a glass of the popular sugary confection. While many might immediately envision pouring root beer over vanilla ice cream, that would technically make a float, not an ice cream soda (and National Root Beer Float Day isn’t until August 6). An ice cream soda typically refers to a drink made from soda and ice cream (same as a float), with the addition of flavored syrup, water and cream. Don’t get hung up on the technical definitions though, just have fun experimenting with different ice cream flavors, sodas and even liquors for the adults. Of course, you wouldn’t want to ruin your ingenious creation with subpar ice cream, so be sure to buy yours from our 2020 Best of the Best Ice Cream winners in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Shock Ice Cream
Takeout offered daily, 1–9 p.m.
99A Main Street, Westhampton Beach
631-553-0155 (text), facebook.com/shockicecream
Gold
Van Leeuwen at Gurney’s Star Island Resort
Only available to guests Gurney’s Star Island Resort
290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk
vanleeuwenicecream.com/location/gurneys-star-island-resort
Silver
Big Olaf’s
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 pm.
8 Wharf Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-7505
Bronze
John’s Drive-In
Takeout offered Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.–Midnight; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
677 Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Magic Fountain
Takeout and delivery (DoorDash) offered daily, Noon–6 p.m.
9825 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-4908, magicfountainicecream.net
Gold
Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe
Takeout offered daily, Noon–8:30 p.m.
1148 West Main Street Riverhead
631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com
Silver
North Fork Chocolate Company
Delivery, shipping and curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
740 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com
Bronze
Greenport Creamery
Takeout offered Monday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday, Noon–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
142 Main Street, Greenport
631-333-2818, greenportcreamery.com
