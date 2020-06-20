Celebrate National Ice Cream Soda Day with Best of the Best Ice Cream

Every year on June 20, in-the-know Americans celebrate National Ice Cream Soda Day by making a glass of the popular sugary confection. While many might immediately envision pouring root beer over vanilla ice cream, that would technically make a float, not an ice cream soda (and National Root Beer Float Day isn’t until August 6). An ice cream soda typically refers to a drink made from soda and ice cream (same as a float), with the addition of flavored syrup, water and cream. Don’t get hung up on the technical definitions though, just have fun experimenting with different ice cream flavors, sodas and even liquors for the adults. Of course, you wouldn’t want to ruin your ingenious creation with subpar ice cream, so be sure to buy yours from our 2020 Best of the Best Ice Cream winners in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Shock Ice Cream

Takeout offered daily, 1–9 p.m.

99A Main Street, Westhampton Beach

631-553-0155 (text), facebook.com/shockicecream

Gold

Van Leeuwen at Gurney’s Star Island Resort

Only available to guests Gurney’s Star Island Resort

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk

vanleeuwenicecream.com/location/gurneys-star-island-resort

Silver

Big Olaf’s

Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 pm.

8 Wharf Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-7505

Bronze

John’s Drive-In

Takeout offered Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.–Midnight; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

677 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Magic Fountain

Takeout and delivery (DoorDash) offered daily, Noon–6 p.m.

9825 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4908, magicfountainicecream.net

Gold

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe

Takeout offered daily, Noon–8:30 p.m.

1148 West Main Street Riverhead

631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

Silver

North Fork Chocolate Company

Delivery, shipping and curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

740 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Bronze

Greenport Creamery

Takeout offered Monday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday, Noon–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

142 Main Street, Greenport

631-333-2818, greenportcreamery.com

