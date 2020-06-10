As a premier summer vacation destination, the East End has always been largely seasonal. Yes, Dan’s Papers is here all year, and many arts centers, businesses and restaurants stay open year-round, but there is always in influx of seasonal stores and pop-ups that come for beach season and leave in the fall. While that tradition has certainly been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, it hasn’t been wiped out entirely, with many business owners coming up with creative ways to open up shop safely and cost-effectively. As we count down the weeks to July 4 weekend, check out some of the returning restaurants, brand-new eateries and fresh delivery services that have opened for the summer so far. Check back for updates as more openings are sure to follow.

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

MAKING THEIR HAMPTONS DEBUT

Amorino

Weekly Hamptons delivery on Thursday

Based in NYC

212-253-5599, amorino.com

Amorino now offers Hamptons delivery of its world-class desserts. Their decadent gelato and sorbets are completely natural and gluten-free, and the sorbets are certified vegan.

Big Brunch Box

Weekly Hamptons delivery on Fridays

Based in Southampton

bigbrunchbox.com

This new Hamptons delivery service offers small, medium, large and build-your-own boxes filled with bagels, cream cheese and salmon for a delicious weekend brunch. All orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday delivery.

Carbone Hamptons Pop-Up

Offering takeout Wednesday–Sunday, 3:30–8 p.m.

230 Elm Street, Southampton

carbonehamptons.com

The pop-up will feature all of the signature dishes that can be found on the renowned Carbone NYC menu, including Caesar alla ZZ, Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, Mario’s Meatballs and Veal Parm and whole cakes. Online orders should be placed one hour before contact-free pickup time, and food is prepared ready to eat.

Dante Pop-Up at Highway Restaurant and Bar

Offering takeout and delivery Friday–Sunday, 5–9 p.m. through July

290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

app.upserve.com/dante

The historic Greenwich Village bar is bringing its signature Negronis, martinis, spritzes and cocktail starter kits to East Hampton, serving them out of a vintage Cooper Classic located in the Highway Restaurant parking lot. Orders must be placed by noon for pickup starting at 5 p.m.

NAIA at Capri Southampton

Restaurant opening in June, but the hotel is open.

281 County Road 39A, Southampton

naiahamptons.com

Coming to the Capri Southampton hotel this month, the NAIA culinary concept will offer a unique global dining experience. Keep an eye out for more announcements about this promising Southampton addition.

NoFoRoCo WHB

Offering takeout and delivery Monday–Thursday, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 7 a.m.–5 p.m.

59 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

631-998-3330, northforkroastingco.com

North Fork Roasting Company has expanded past its namesake to offer their signature coffee blends, breakfast and lunch options, baked goods and more in Westhampton Beach. Delivery is offered for orders over $25 around the Westhampton area, spanning Center Moriches to Riverhead to Hampton Bays.

Sundae Donuts

Opening in July. DIY Decorating Kits available for delivery now.

716 Montauk Highway, Montauk

sundaedonuts.com

While the official grand opening of Montauk’s new ice cream and doughnut shop is still hotly anticipated, lovers of all things sweet can get a sneak peek by ordering a DIY Decorating Kit. Each kit, available in chocolate and rainbow, comes with 25 mini doughnuts, two icing colors and four toppings. Parents can even order a Zoom birthday package with 10+ kits, cotton candy and Sundae Donuts tote bags.

Tony’s Di Napoli

Offering pickup at Herb’s Garage (218 County Road 39, Southampton) on Saturday, June 13

New Hamptons pickup location every Saturday

212-888-6333, tonys2you.com

The Tony’s 2 You delivery service has expanded to the Hamptons, with all the Italian classics that have have Tony’s famous in New York City, plus bottles of wine and sangria pitchers.

RETURNING SUMMER FAVORITES

Almond

Takeout offered daily, 5–9 p.m.

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton

631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

Anker

Offering takeout and delivery Thursday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

47 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-1300, anker47.com

The Beacon

Takeout offered Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 3:30–7:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 3:30–8:30 p.m.

8 West Water Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-7088, beaconsagharbor.com

The Clam Bar at Napeague

Offering takeout and delivery Friday–Monday, 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

2025 Montauk Highway, Napeague

631-267-6348, clambarhamptons.com

Duryea’s

Offering takeout Thursday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.

65 Tuthill Road, Montauk

631-668-2410, duryealobsters.com

Lobster Roll aka LUNCH

Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

1980 Montauk Highway, Napeague

631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

Montauk Beach House

Offering takeout Thursday–Tuesday, Noon–8 p.m.

55 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk

631-668-2112, thembh.com

North Fork Table & Inn

Restaurant re-opening late summer. Food truck offering takeout Wednesday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

57225 Main Road, Southold

northforktableandinn.com

Pierre’s

Offering takeout daily, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton

631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

Simply Sublime Cutchogue

Takeout offered daily, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

28080 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-735-9161, simplysublimehamptons.com