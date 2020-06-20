Pace Gallery to Open Temporary Location

The world-renowned leading contemporary art gallery, Pace Gallery—which holds locations in Manhattan, Palo Alto, London, Geneva, Hong Kong and Seoul—will open with a temporary exhibition space in East Hampton this summer.

The gallery, located in a 1,700-square-foot gallery space at 68 Park Place, will begin by showing never-before-seen drawings by Yoshitomo Nara in its inaugural exhibition. The space was most recently home to Roman Fine Art and Janet Lehr Fine Art, and prior to that was the Vered Gallery.

Marc Glimcher, the president and CEO of Pace Gallery, who has a home in East Hampton and has been visiting since he was a child, announced the opening earlier this month.

The launch will be held in early July and run through mid-October. The building offers a naturally lit space to host exhibitions, alongside a private viewing room.

Nara, an internationally renowned Japanese artist, will have a show is titled “After all I’m cosmic dust.” This intimate exhibit aims to provide “insight into drawing as the center of Nara’s creative world, featuring never-before-exhibited drawings and personal items related to his process and inspiration,” according a press release from the gallery. The exhibition also marks the release of the Nara’s first substantial monograph, written by Yeewan Koon for Phaidon Press.

Following Nara, there will be an exhibit with works by Torkwase Dyson. The show will feature significant modern masterworks that were intended for the gallery’s presentation at the Art Basel fair in Switzerland in June, but has since been postponed due to COVID-19.

Later in the season there will also be thematic group shows bringing together represented artists and estates, including new works by artist Loie Hollowell, and a solo show of works by Lee Ufan. The program will also be accompanied by a number of outdoor sculptures situated in neighboring areas.

Pace represents many of the most significant international artists and estates of the 20th and 21st centuries. Since the founding of the gallery by Arne Glimcher in 1960, it has distinguished legacy for vibrant and dedicated relationships with top artists.

The gallery will be open to the public at limited capacity, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Pace will take precautions to ensure the safety of visitors, limiting the number of visitors in the space at any given time. Hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment will be provided for visitors to further protect against the spread of COVID-19.

More information on Pace’s temporary East Hampton location is available at pacegallery.com/galleries/east-hampton.