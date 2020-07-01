ABC Passes on ‘Revenge’ Reboot Not Set in the Hamptons

Bad news for fans of ABC’s Revenge—the sequel series to the primetime soap set in the Hamptons will not be moving forward.

TVLine.com reports that ABC has passed on the show, which would have been set in Malibu and featured an unnamed “favorite character” from the original—we’re guessing Gabriel Mann’s foppish tech wiz, Nolan Ross. Doubly disappointing is that the show was being developed by original Revenge creator Mike Kelley, who wrote the show’s excellent first season (and maligned second season, to be fair) and had a stronger handle on the show’s dark but clever tone than the creative team that followed his exit.

While lots of in-development series never make it to air, we’re guessing the show’s premise may have had something to do with it—a young Latinx immigrant comes to Malibu to take revenge on a pharmaceutical dynasty that not only caused the death of her mother but also a global epidemic. How’s that for timing?

The original series follows Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp), a young woman who comes to the Hamptons to avenge the death of her father by dismantling the Graysons, an old-money family responsible for framing him for domestic terrorism and co-starred Madeleine Stowe as evil Grayson matriarch Victoria. While Revenge got progressively hokier as the years went on, Dan’s Papers enjoyed recapping it weekly. Read the recap series here.

ABC also recently canceled the North Fork-set science fiction drama Emergence, which followed a Southold cop who takes in a little girl with mysterious powers.