AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: ‘Dirty Dancing’

Tonight, Friday, July 18, AFTEE’s Show Time in Southampton drive-in movie series continues with the romantic drama Dirty Dancing.

Starring Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze, 1987’s Dirty Dancing takes viewers back to the summer of 1963. Baby (Grey), an innocent but smart young woman, goes with her family to a resort in the Catskills and has an icy first encounter with Johnny (Swayze), a working class dance instructor. But when Johnny’s dance partner, Penny (Cynthia Rhodes), bails on a performance gig because she has to have an abortion, Baby agrees to learn the dance routine and accompany Johnny. Over the course of a tumultuous summer, Baby and Johnny find themselves falling in love against the backdrop of class differences and the expectations of Baby’s traditional, old-fashioned family.

Dirty Dancing was directed by Emile Ardolino and has attracted an extremely loyal fan following in the years since its release. It grossed $214.6 million on a modest $5 million budget and the movie’s big single, “I’ve Had (The Time of My Life)” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Dirty Dancing spawned a stage production, the prequel/spin-off Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, a 1988 TV series and a poorly received 2017 made-for-TV remake that expanded on supporting characters but was considered to have lost much of the charm of the original.

Watch the trailer for Dirty Dancing above.

Created as a way to reimagine the drive-in movie and live music experiences during a time of social distancing, Show Time in Southampton allows you to enjoy movies from your individual tailgating zone. For tickets, visit aftee.org.