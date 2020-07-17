AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: ‘Men in Black’

Tonight, Friday, July 17, is the debut of AFTEE’s Show Time in Southampton drive-in movie series. The fun begins with the beloved sci-fi film Men in Black.

This 1997 action blockbuster stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as two agents of the secret organization the Men in Black, who supervise aliens from outer space that live on earth and hide their existence from humans. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, Men in Black is loosely based on the comic book series of the same name. The film also stars Linda Florentino, Vincent D’Onofrio and Rip Torn.

Men in Black was a box office and critical success during its release and grossed $250.6 million in the United States and Canada, as well as $338.7 million in other territories. The film won the Academy Award for Best Makeup thanks to the practical effects work of Rick Baker and David LeRoy Anderson, and received Saturn Awards for Best Science Fiction Film, Best Supporting Actor (D’Onofrio) and Best Music by Danny Elfman. It holds a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Smith’s song, Men in Black, became an enormous hit, winning a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance. Men in Black was followed by Men in Black II, Men in Black 3 and a 2019 spinoff Men in Black: International. An animated series ran from 1997–2001 on Kids’ WB.

Watch the trailer for Men in Black above.

Created as a way to reimagine the drive-in movie and live music experiences during a time of social distancing, Show Time in Southampton allows you to enjoy movies from your individual tailgating zone. For tickets, visit aftee.org.