Experience East Hampton Gallery Night on July 10

An East Hampton Gallery Night will take place on Friday, July 10, when many village galleries will keep their doors open until 8 p.m. for a gallery walk.

A group of galleries including The Drawing Room, Eric Firestone Gallery, Halsey McKay Gallery, Harper’s Books | Gallery, Pace Gallery, Rental Gallery, Ross + Kramer Gallery, Skarstedt, Sotheby’s, Van De Weghe Fine Art and Michael Werner Gallery will all participate.

The Drawing Room presents Return to Summer Reading. The show includes the works of Mary Ellen Bartley. The artist is longtime resident of the East End, and a “passionate bibliophile and accomplished photographer known for her subtle photographs inspired by both the physical and formal properties of books,” according to the gallery.

Michael Werner Gallery is opening Friday in East Hampton on Newtown Lane with its inaugural exhibit. The gallery also has locations in New York, London and Trebbin. The exhibition Polke, Picabia and Friends includes the works of Sigmar Polke, Francis Picabia and Enrico David.

Another highlight in East Hampton is the Rental Gallery, which presents Friends of Ours, a group exhibition organized by Benjamin Godsill and Joel Mesler. The show presents “leading contemporary artists who bend reality in such a way as to make the viewer question their own lying eyes,” says the gallery.

Artists included in the exhibition are Farah Al Qasimi, Sayre Gomez, Henry Gunderson, Hugh Hayden, Alex Israel, Matt Johnson, Rashid Johnson, Josh Kline, Fredrick Kunath, Robert Longo, Tony Matelli, Borna Sammak, Mungo Thomson, Austyn Weiner, Jonas Wood and Anicka Yi .

The Halsey McKay Gallery is currently showing works by Jennie Jieun Lee and Joseph Hart. Hart’s show, “Unnamable,” includes dynamic new work by the artist, including painting, drawing and collage. Lee’s show is her first solo exhibit with the gallery, and includes the artist’s ceramic paintings.

The world-renowned contemporary art gallery, Pace Gallery—which holds locations in Manhattan, Palo Alto, London, Geneva, Hong Kong and Seoul—presents never-before-seen drawings by Yoshitomo Nara in its inaugural exhibition. Nara’s show is titled After all I’m cosmic dust.