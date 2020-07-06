Monday Motivation: Ten Inspirational Quotes by Humorist Prentice Mulford

In the search Monday motivation, one would be remiss not to include the teachings of literary humorist Prentice Mulford.

Born in Sag Harbor’s Mansion House Hotel (now the Municipal Building) in 1834, he traveled to California in search of gold in his early twenties, later joining The Golden Era newspaper in Sacramento, where he became friends with fellow writer Mark Twain. Once back in New York, he wrote his most famous book Thoughts Are Things, which played an instrumental role in the development of the New Thought movement, which taught that all humans are spiritual beings and our mental positivity can manifest good things in our lives.

In the spirit of New Thought, take a look at these inspirational quotes and believe that creativity and motivation will come your way this week.

“When you say to yourself, ‘I am going to have a pleasant visit or a pleasant journey,’ you are literally sending elements and forces ahead of your body that will arrange things to make your visit or journey pleasant… Our thoughts, or in other words, our state of mind, is ever at work ‘fixing up’ things good or bad in advance.”

“Love yourself and feel worth it. Attend to your joy!”

“In the spiritual life every person is his or her own discoverer, and you need not grieve if your discoveries are not believed in by others. It is your business to push on, find more and increase individual happiness.”

“Look forward. Every regret, every mournful thought, takes so much out of your life.”

“Love is an element which, though physically unseen, is as real as air or water. It is an acting, living, moving force… It moves in waves and currents like those of the ocean.”

“The man who succeeds must always—in mind or imagination—live, move, think and act as if he’d gained that success, or he never will gain it.”

“Goodwill to others is constructive thought. It helps build you up. It is good for your body. It makes your blood purer, your muscles stronger and your whole form more symmetrical in shape. It is the real elixir of life.”

“Possibilities and miracles mean the same thing.”

“To succeed in any undertaking—any art or any trade or any profession—simply keep it persistently fixed in mind as an aim, and then study to make all effort toward it play or recreation. The moment it becomes hard work, we are not advancing.”

“Faith is power to believe and power to see.”

Read More Monday Motivation