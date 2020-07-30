Rachael Ray’s Southampton Home Sells for $3.25 Million

Superstar foodie Rachael Ray’s Southampton home has sold for $3.25 million.

The property, sold by Sotheby’s International Realty features lush lawns and specimen gardens on six-plus park-like acres; a 3,000 +/- square foot single story residence and the four-room pool house flooded with natural light and numerous custom details; a main residence with open living and dining, a gourmet kitchen, three ensuite bedrooms, media area and access to the chic pool area; oversized heated gunite pool surrounded by a blue stone patio and pergola; an additional charming one-room structure that can be finished to the same standards as the main residence.

“It was a pleasure working with [fellow Sotheby’s agent] Denise Stephens who brought the buyer to our one scheduled day of showings,” says listing agent Angela Boyer Stump. “The family from Bronxville instantly fell in love with the character and style of the sprawling six-acre estate. Impeccably reimagined by Michael Murray, the main house, pool house and writer’s cottage have an old world style and flair that bring an elegant sophistication to this Hamptons property.”

Ray is a prominent food personality, with three Emmy Awards for her self-titled talk show. Known for accessible but flavorful recipes, Ray’s brand has expanded into books, magazines and web.