Wellness Wednesday: Anna Haddad, Yoga Instructor, ONEYOGAHOUSE

Anna Haddad became a student of yoga 20 years ago. At the time she was working a demanding job in finance and realized that yoga allowed her to tune in instead of out. Led by intuition, she left her job on Wall Street to pursue a new career.

Jump to today, Haddad is the founder of ONEYOGAHOUSE, a soon-to-be opened studio in Dumbo, Brooklyn and Montauk. Her vision is to create a business that is rooted in “community, creativity, and connectivity, and to leave a lasting and positive impact on people’s lives.” Haddad is also passionate about giving back to community. She aims to connect with students, community-based organizations, charities and female-owned businesses.

Once COVID-19 hit many fitness and wellness instructors had to move to a livestream and on-demand platform, Haddad was no different. And for now, until the physical studio is open, you can find poolside classes at her neighbor, the boutique hotel Montauk Beach House.

Through her own practice she promotes a calm, grounded, resilient and conscious state of mind. Her Iyengar-inspired, Vinyasa-style yoga classes are created to gently open the body and produce peak postures and meditation.

How are you feeling about the opening?

There have been so many challenges leading up to the opening of the studio. Due to the shutdown we pivoted to a livestream and on-demand platform, then added outdoor yoga classes following socially distant protocols.

We have placed much effort into safety and preparedness of our studios when we open with strict cleaning procedures and safety plans to make sure we are doing our best to keep our students and staff safe and practice together with more ease. Most of us have been greatly impacted at home with personal tragedies and in the larger world, with the depth of suffering, injustices, pain and trauma.

It’s especially important more than ever, to pay attention, gain insights, cultivate relationships, support each other, and diligently stay anchored around our mission. To turn setbacks into lessons of growth, knowing how we think, act, and feel truly creates our personal reality. My hope is that when we open our doors, the students will be drawn to vibrate towards that collective energy and consciousness so that our actions and thoughts come together in harmony.

Why did you choose Montauk for your studio location?

I chose Brooklyn and Montauk because they are communities where I fell deeply in love with so many things that brought me joy, the things that truly matter, and where I discovered my passion and purpose. My husband and I are residents of East Hampton and Brooklyn, and I’ve spent some of my favorite moments over the past 12 years in Montauk—surfing, racing in triathlons and charity rides, being of service through the yoga practice, hosting unforgettable dinners, and making incredible connections.

I was also drawn to opening a studio in Montauk because of the energetic connection to the ocean, the surf, and nature. Yoga and surfing both have such humbling, healing and meditative elements. They are reminders that we are constantly evolving, and to practice living with awareness, in the here and now.

What do you hope to bring to the Montauk community?

My hope is to leave a lasting impact. To deliver a space for intentional movement, mindful awareness and a growth-oriented experience. I want their experience, from the moment they are greeted at the front desk, to the moment they walk out, to be an uplifting one, in a place they can feel at home, to discover their true, authentic nature, and experience ONE collective consciousness—while having a little fun.

Yoga has been a transformative practice for me, and I hope to empower students, support local businesses, and continue to host charity classes, launch ideas from heart, and help one another thrive. I always ask myself, what can I do with what I have? It’s about using my platform for my teachers and students to elevate their voices, be courageous and nurture relationships to make our community stronger.

Follow Haddad @annahaddadyoga on Instagram.

Read More Wellness Wednesday