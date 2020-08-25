Jerry Seinfeld Rebuts LinkedIn User’s Claim that NYC Is Dead for Good

One of the points in Altucher’s piece that struck a chord with Seinfeld is that many of the people in his life have recently relocated to other states, and that with the increased reliability on remote work and play, there’s little reason to return.

“Everyone hates to [remote everything]. Everyone. Hates. You know why? There’s no energy,” Seinfeld rebuts, adding, “Real, live, inspiring human energy exists when we coagulate together in crazy places like New York City. Feeling sorry for yourself because you can’t go to the theater for a while is not the essential element of character that made New York the brilliant diamond of activity it will one day be again.”

It’s evident throughout the piece that any anger Seinfeld feels toward Altucher—seen in calls for him to “Shut up,” and “Wipe your tears, wipe your butt and pull it together”—is rooted in his love of the city he calls home. “This is the greatest place I’ve ever been in my life,” he says. “Yes, I also have a place out on Long Island, but I will never abandon New York City. Ever.”

From Seinfeld’s perspective, brighter days are ahead for NYC. “This stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have,” he predicts. “We’re going to keep going with New York City if that’s all right with you. And it will sure as hell be back because of all the real, tough New Yorkers who, unlike you, loved it and understood it, stayed and rebuilt it.”