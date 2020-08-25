Jerry Seinfeld Rebuts LinkedIn User’s Claim that NYC Is Dead for Good

East Hampton’s Jerry Seinfeld spoke out against claims that New York City is dead for good. In response to a lengthy LinkedIn post by New York comedy club owner James Altucher titled “NYC Is Dead Forever. Here’s Why,” Seinfeld penned a heated essay that was published in The New York Times, arguing that New York City is by no means dead, and won’t be, thanks to the strength of its people.
Altucher’s analysis of NYC’s present and future is bleak—delving into the insurmountable decline of local business, culture, restaurants, real estate and colleges. He concludes that while New Yorkers bounced back from 9/11 and the Great Recession, this time is different.
That verdict didn’t sit well with Seinfeld, “The last thing we need in the thick of so many challenges is some putz on LinkedIn wailing and whimpering, “Everyone’s gone! I want 2019 back!”
One of the points in Altucher’s piece that struck a chord with Seinfeld is that many of the people in his life have recently relocated to other states, and that with the increased reliability on remote work and play, there’s little reason to return.
“Everyone hates to [remote everything]. Everyone. Hates. You know why? There’s no energy,” Seinfeld rebuts, adding, “Real, live, inspiring human energy exists when we coagulate together in crazy places like New York City. Feeling sorry for yourself because you can’t go to the theater for a while is not the essential element of character that made New York the brilliant diamond of activity it will one day be again.”
It’s evident throughout the piece that any anger Seinfeld feels toward Altucher—seen in calls for him to “Shut up,” and “Wipe your tears, wipe your butt and pull it together”—is rooted in his love of the city he calls home. “This is the greatest place I’ve ever been in my life,” he says. “Yes, I also have a place out on Long Island, but I will never abandon New York City. Ever.”
From Seinfeld’s perspective, brighter days are ahead for NYC. “This stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have,” he predicts. “We’re going to keep going with New York City if that’s all right with you. And it will sure as hell be back because of all the real, tough New Yorkers who, unlike you, loved it and understood it, stayed and rebuilt it.”