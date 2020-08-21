Top Five East End Events This Weekend: August 21–24, 2020

There’s so much to do on the East End this weekend, both in-person and virtually, including a documentary film marathon, an online concert of Broadway tunes and more. What are you waiting fun? Go have some fun in the Hamptons and on the North Fork!

Pop Starz Exhibition

Now through September 6, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The White Room Gallery’s latest exhibition features the work of well-known British-American artist Russell Young. For this spectacular show, Young has diamond-dusted screen prints of icons including Kate Moss, Elizabeth Taylor, James Dean and Marilyn Monroe to dazzling effect. The show also features the work of Nelson de la Nuez and Seek One. 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Water Mill Museum’s 34th Annual Quilt Show and Sale

Now through September 7, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Water Mill Museum’s 34th annual Quilt Show and Sale kicks off this weekend and runs through September 7. The exhibition features colorful quilts of different patterns and themes in all sizes. Each is hand-crafted and reasonably priced for both new and vintage pieces. There are traditional quilts, baby quilts and eccentric quilts, too. The fair is open daily, except Wednesdays, and admission is $5 for adults, free for kids. Each ticket includes a free quilt raffle ticket. 41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

Black Film Festival

Friday, August 21, 7 p.m.

The Parrish Art Museum and Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center conclude their two-week outdoor Black Film Festival with two more films inspired by the current global movement to elevate black lives and eliminate racism.

The August 21 event begins with other, Xavier Burgin’s 2018 short film about a black woman who struggles as she navigates white spaces following the white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia. The short film is followed by a screening of The Hate U Give, an acclaimed 2018 film directed by George Tillman Jr. The story follows Starr Carter, who is constantly switching between two worlds—her poor, mostly black, neighborhood and her rich, mostly white, school. In the film, she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil by a police officer and resolves to take a stand. Gates to the museum’s terrace and lawn open at 7:30 p.m., with the first screening beginning after dark, at approximately 8:30 pm. Guests should bring their own chairs and masks, which are mandatory. For tickets and more information, visit parrishart.org.

Mountainfilm on Tour Southampton

Sunday, August 23, 7:45 p.m.

Mountainfilm on Tour returns to Southampton Arts Center (SAC) for the sixth consecutive year, using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Join SAC for a selection of culturally rich, adventure packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films. The outdoor film begins at sunset, and all ticketholders must arrive no later than 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased I advance. Be sure to bring chairs, blankets, picnics and masks, which are mandatory. The rain date is Monday, August 24. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. brownpapertickets.com/event/4685493

SCC’s Bravo to Broadway Concert Online

Monday, August 24, 7–8:30 p.m.

Darren Ottati leads an accomplished group of singers including Ava Bianchi, Jenifer DeMeo, Amanda Kuchinski, Laura Lauriano and Bobby Peterson as they present Broadway’s most treasured musical numbers—including songs from Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!; A Chorus Line; West Side Story; Merrily We Roll Along; The Lion King; Wicked and more. Watch the concert premiere live on the Southampton Cultural Center Facebook page. Donations are encouraged. facebook.com/shculturalcenter

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.