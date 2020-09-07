South O’ the Highway

Billy Joel Madison Square Garden Residency Returns Fall 2021

The Piano Man will return next year.

SOTH TEAM September 7, 2020
Billy Joel
Billy Joel, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Sag Harbor’s Billy Joel has postponed the return of his record-shattering Madison Square Garden residency to November 5, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

BillyJoel.com outlined the new schedule: “Please be advised that the six Billy Joel concerts which were originally scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden between March and August 2020, and were subsequently postponed to September 2020 through February 2021, have been rescheduled to take place between November 2021 and April 2022.”

Joel’s MSG residence has remained steady since January of 2014. He has played well over 100 shows at the Manhattan venue and fans eagerly anticipate the return.

