Billy Joel Postpones Next Two MSG Concerts Due to COVID-19 Threat

In keeping with the widespread cancellations of events across the country and right here on the East End due to the COVID-19 virus, Sag Harbor music legend Billy Joel has announced yesterday the postponement of his upcoming March 19 and April 11 concerts at Madison Square Garden.

Part of his ongoing residence at MSG, the concert dates have been moved to September 26 and October 11. Tickets for the Thursday, March 19 concert will be valid for the Saturday, September 26 performance, and tickets for the Friday, April 10 show will be valid for the Sunday, October 11 performance. The replacement dates are newly announced and not part of the Piano Man’s previous MSG concert schedule, which continues with sold-out shows on May 2 and June 6 in the vaunted NYC venue. Tickets are still available for additional MSG residence concerts on July 23 and August 3, but the September 26 concert there is already sold out.

Fans are now also asking about Joel’s April 18 concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, which hasn’t sold out, and has yet to be cancelled. Only time will tell if the show will go on.

Joel’s MSG residence has remained steady since January of 2014.

Visit billyjoel.com for updates and info.