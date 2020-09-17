Hampton Eats

Celebrate Jewish New Year with Rosh Hashanah Dining on the East End

Get the new year started off on a delicious note.

HAMPTON EATS September 17, 2020
This year’s Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year celebration, is from September 18–20. Enjoy a luscious feast prepared by fabulous East End eateries.

Shana Tova!

Art of Eating To-Go Catering

631-267-2411, hamptonsartofeating.com

Break the Fast:
Smoked Fish Display—Smoked Sable, Whitefish and Cold Smoked Salmon Candy (Serves 4-6) $90
Salad Display—Tuna Salad, Egg Salad and Whitefish Salad; Assorted Mini Bagels, Plain and Scallion Cream Cheese Serves 4) $72
Housecured Thinly Sliced Gravlax of Salmon (1/4 lb) $14
Thinly Sliced Faro Island Smoked Salmon 2 lb. tray $110
Mid-East Dip Display—Hummus, Moroccan Carrot Spread, Eggplant and Pepper Salad; Toasted Pita $89
Dairy Noodle Pudding half tray $77
Baked Nutella French Toast; Vermont Maple Syrup $16

Starters:
Organic Potato Pancakes $21 ½ dozen—Add Apple Honey Chutney $12 pint Add Fresh Sour Cream $8 pint
All Beef Franks in a Blanket; Horseradish Mustard $21.50 dozen
Brie and Pear Quesadilla; Wild Plum Sauce $18 each
Basil Scented Hummus and Eggplant Caponata; Matzoh Crackers $80 (serves 25-30)
Not Just Crudité: Grilled & Fresh Vegetables, Marinated Mozzarella, Pickled Vegetables, Marinated Olives & Two Dips (serves 6) $160
Chopped Liver; Carrots and Celery $14 per pound

Soup and Salad:
Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls $20 quart
Israeli Salad: Avocado, Walnuts, Mint, Tomato & Sumac; Fresh Squeezed Lemon & Oil $24 (serves 2-4) $55 (1/2 pan)

Main Deal:
Whole Roasted Organic Chicken Brined with Lemon and Herbs; Green Garlic Au Jus—Served with Roasted Vegetables (serves 3-6) $62
Slow Braised Brisket; Orange and Preserved Gremolata $165 (3 lbs)
Whole Roast Filet Mignon; Green Peppercorn Sauce $225 (serves 8-12)
East Fluke in Crispy Almond Crust; Lemon Dill Sauce (2 portions per order) $64
Whole Roasted Salmon—Salmon is boned entirely from inside and stuffed with leeks, citrus and tomato compote (a compote of local tomatoes). It is then grilled while basting with a lemon dressing. It is served at room temperature; Lemon Dill Sauce $39 per pound

Sides:
Local Organic Spice Roasted Sweet Potatoes; Ghee and Everything Spice $21quart/$62 half pan
Roasted Potatoes with Onions & Leek Oil $19.50quart $59 half pan
Honey Glazed Sang Lee Carrots with The Last Dill of Summer $27quart/$81 half pan
Sautéed Green Bean with Toasted Almonds and Shallots $27quart/$81 half pan
Creamy Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes $17.95 quart/$61 half pan
Late Summer Corn Pudding $24quart/$72 half pan

Dessert:
Flourless Chocolate Cake $42
Lemon Cheesecake with Blueberry $34
Housemade Apple Berry Crisp $18 Serves 2 $72 ½ Pan
Handcrafted Herbal Gathering Shortbread Cookies (A Variety of Rosemary, Black Pepper and Lemon Thyme Flavors) $36 dozen
Big Coconut Macaroons $2.50 each
Double Chocolate Chunk Brownie Bites $27 dozen
Charlotte Russe $59 dozen
Jake’s Sweet Cinnamon “Matzoh” Cookies $9 Giant Cookie

Nick & Toni’s Rosh Hashanah Specials

Appetizer:
Shaved Fennel & Halsey Farm Apple Salad, Gorgonzola Cheese, Muscadelle Vinaigrette $19

Entrée:
Red Wine Braised Brisket, N&T Garden Honey Glazed Carrots, Balsam Farm Yukon Gold Potato Kugel $32

L&W High Holy Days To Go

631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

Appetizers and Platters:
Mezze Combo $79
Serves 6-8
Citrus cured olives, beet hummus, lentil yogurt spread,
eggplant walnut dip, whipped feta, flat bread

Famous Matzo Ball Soup $15
Serves 2-3

Smoked Bluefish Pate $15
½ Pint

Chopped Liver $12
½ Pint

Main Courses:
Red Wine Braised Brisket $59
Small, serves 2-4

Red Wine Braised Brisket $105
Large, serves 6-8

Whole Roasted Chicken $35
Serves 2-3

Rosemary, roasted garlic & gravy
Braised Duck Sephardic Style $69
Serves 2-4
Parsnips, apricots & cinnamon

Sides
Classic Kugel $75
Serves 6-8

Roasted Carrots $16
1 lb

Brown butter & pumpkin seeds
Kale $16
1 lb

Lemon and pomegranate
Challah $12

Dessert
Apple Gallette $45
Serves 6-8

Bisto Été

631-500-9085, bistroete.com

