Celebrate Jewish New Year with Rosh Hashanah Dining on the East End

This year’s Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year celebration, is from September 18–20. Enjoy a luscious feast prepared by fabulous East End eateries.

Shana Tova!

Art of Eating To-Go Catering



631-267-2411, hamptonsartofeating.com

Break the Fast:

Smoked Fish Display—Smoked Sable, Whitefish and Cold Smoked Salmon Candy (Serves 4-6) $90

Salad Display—Tuna Salad, Egg Salad and Whitefish Salad; Assorted Mini Bagels, Plain and Scallion Cream Cheese Serves 4) $72

Housecured Thinly Sliced Gravlax of Salmon (1/4 lb) $14

Thinly Sliced Faro Island Smoked Salmon 2 lb. tray $110

Mid-East Dip Display—Hummus, Moroccan Carrot Spread, Eggplant and Pepper Salad; Toasted Pita $89

Dairy Noodle Pudding half tray $77

Baked Nutella French Toast; Vermont Maple Syrup $16

Starters:

Organic Potato Pancakes $21 ½ dozen—Add Apple Honey Chutney $12 pint Add Fresh Sour Cream $8 pint

All Beef Franks in a Blanket; Horseradish Mustard $21.50 dozen

Brie and Pear Quesadilla; Wild Plum Sauce $18 each

Basil Scented Hummus and Eggplant Caponata; Matzoh Crackers $80 (serves 25-30)

Not Just Crudité: Grilled & Fresh Vegetables, Marinated Mozzarella, Pickled Vegetables, Marinated Olives & Two Dips (serves 6) $160

Chopped Liver; Carrots and Celery $14 per pound

Soup and Salad:

Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls $20 quart

Israeli Salad: Avocado, Walnuts, Mint, Tomato & Sumac; Fresh Squeezed Lemon & Oil $24 (serves 2-4) $55 (1/2 pan)

Main Deal:

Whole Roasted Organic Chicken Brined with Lemon and Herbs; Green Garlic Au Jus—Served with Roasted Vegetables (serves 3-6) $62

Slow Braised Brisket; Orange and Preserved Gremolata $165 (3 lbs)

Whole Roast Filet Mignon; Green Peppercorn Sauce $225 (serves 8-12)

East Fluke in Crispy Almond Crust; Lemon Dill Sauce (2 portions per order) $64

Whole Roasted Salmon—Salmon is boned entirely from inside and stuffed with leeks, citrus and tomato compote (a compote of local tomatoes). It is then grilled while basting with a lemon dressing. It is served at room temperature; Lemon Dill Sauce $39 per pound

Sides:

Local Organic Spice Roasted Sweet Potatoes; Ghee and Everything Spice $21quart/$62 half pan

Roasted Potatoes with Onions & Leek Oil $19.50quart $59 half pan

Honey Glazed Sang Lee Carrots with The Last Dill of Summer $27quart/$81 half pan

Sautéed Green Bean with Toasted Almonds and Shallots $27quart/$81 half pan

Creamy Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes $17.95 quart/$61 half pan

Late Summer Corn Pudding $24quart/$72 half pan

Dessert:

Flourless Chocolate Cake $42

Lemon Cheesecake with Blueberry $34

Housemade Apple Berry Crisp $18 Serves 2 $72 ½ Pan

Handcrafted Herbal Gathering Shortbread Cookies (A Variety of Rosemary, Black Pepper and Lemon Thyme Flavors) $36 dozen

Big Coconut Macaroons $2.50 each

Double Chocolate Chunk Brownie Bites $27 dozen

Charlotte Russe $59 dozen

Jake’s Sweet Cinnamon “Matzoh” Cookies $9 Giant Cookie

Nick & Toni’s Rosh Hashanah Specials

Appetizer:

Shaved Fennel & Halsey Farm Apple Salad, Gorgonzola Cheese, Muscadelle Vinaigrette $19

Entrée:

Red Wine Braised Brisket, N&T Garden Honey Glazed Carrots, Balsam Farm Yukon Gold Potato Kugel $32

L&W High Holy Days To Go

631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

Appetizers and Platters:

Mezze Combo $79

Serves 6-8

Citrus cured olives, beet hummus, lentil yogurt spread,

eggplant walnut dip, whipped feta, flat bread

Famous Matzo Ball Soup $15

Serves 2-3

Smoked Bluefish Pate $15

½ Pint

Chopped Liver $12

½ Pint

Main Courses:

Red Wine Braised Brisket $59

Small, serves 2-4

Red Wine Braised Brisket $105

Large, serves 6-8

Whole Roasted Chicken $35

Serves 2-3

Rosemary, roasted garlic & gravy

Braised Duck Sephardic Style $69

Serves 2-4

Parsnips, apricots & cinnamon

Sides

Classic Kugel $75

Serves 6-8

Roasted Carrots $16

1 lb

Brown butter & pumpkin seeds

Kale $16

1 lb

Lemon and pomegranate

Challah $12

Dessert

Apple Gallette $45

Serves 6-8

Bisto Été

631-500-9085, bistroete.com