Madonna to Write, Direct Own Biopic

Bridgehampton’s Madonna will co-write and direct her own biopic.

The superstar is co-writing a film about her life with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, known for films like Juno, Young Adult and more. Madonna will not star in the film.

Rolling Stone reports that Madonna said in a statement: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer—a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Earlier this month, Madonna posted a video on Twitter with Cody. Check it out below.