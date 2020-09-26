Sarah Jessica Parker Set for Hocus Pocus Reunion

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amagansett resident Sarah Jessica Parker is set to participate in a virtual Hocus Pocus reunion with co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimi on October 30.

The event, “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover,” is hosted by Midler as part of her annual Hulaween fundraiser. The evening is “your ticket to the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween event of the year, featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and spectacularly spooky guests—all to raise funds for New York Restoration Project’s critical environmental and social justice work.”

In 1993’s Hocus Pocus, Parker, Midler and Najimy played three wacky witches killed during the Salem witch trials that are resurrected in modern day when a group of teens accidentally light a cursed candle. The film is known for its campy, tongue-in-cheek tone and features a show-stopping rendition of “I Put A Spell On You.”

A sequel to the film is currently in development, with Adam Shankman directing for the Disney+ streaming service.