Bette Midler Presents Julianne Moore with Award

Bette Midler presented Montauk resident Julianne Moore with a WSJ. Innovators Award on Wednesday, November 6. Page Six reports that the star, who stars alongside Moore in the upcoming Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias, gave a lovely speech in Moore’s honor and revealed the two are best friends.

“Thank you so much WSJ. for inviting me to introduce my best friend Julianne Moore,” Midler said. “She’s been my best friend for nine months. We met this past spring while playing two icons in a new Julie Taymor film called The Glorias.’” Midler continued, “We have trespassed, we’ve danced and sung, we’ve laughed our asses off. She was my tour guide to the hellholes of Montauk this past August…she took me to a clambake in a junkyard—which is just as Long Island as it sounds. She’s an actress of incredible range—she’s played both Gloria Steinem and Sarah Palin. There is a range between those two big enough to drive cattle.

The WSJ. Innovators Award caps off a significant year for Moore. She spoke at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference in October and Earlier this year received a lifetime achievement award at the Karlovy Vary Film festival in the Czech Republic. She also starred in After the Wedding, directed by her husband, Bart Freundlich, and The Staggering Girl, a short film directed by Luca Guadagnino. Next year, she will appear in The Woman in the Window, The Glorias and the streaming series Lisey’s Story.