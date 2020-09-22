Southampton Social Club’s A Perfect 10: The Dinner in Photos

-
Southampton Social ClubBarbara Lassen
A Perfect 10: The DinnerBarbara Lassen
A Perfect 10: The Dinner VIP SectionBarbara Lassen
Hampton Water and Blue Moon in the VIP SectionBarbara Lassen
BMW M8Barbara Lassen
A Southampton Social Club cabanaBarbara Lassen
BMW team: Veronica Venegas, Bryan Balbuena, Jennifer HughesBarbara Lassen
BMW The 7 Luxury 4-Door SedanBarbara Lassen
Gold Coast Valet Barron Gallo, Derek ThomasBarbara Lassen
Mat Dolan and Anthony Schifano of Southampton Social ClubBarbara Lassen
Blue Moon in the VIP SectionBarbara Lassen
Tayler Baker, Bryan Brady, Danielle Faia, Tiffany Martin and Lauren Woodhull of Montauk Distilling Co.Barbara Lassen
DJ MartialBarbara Lassen
Nadine Tyrrell of Southampton Social ClubBarbara Lassen
Executive Chef Scott Kampf of Southampton Social ClubBarbara Lassen
Rich Yannucci, Bryan Brady, Leucio Iacobelli-President/Owner of Montauk Distilling Co. Barbara Lassen
George Gounelas, Andrea TuranoBarbara Lassen
1022 Sheila Tancredi, Sheila Peterson, Ann LaWall, Theresa KiernanBarbara Lassen
Chuck Bowman, Jane Held, Steve Altman, Laura Lehmuller, Denise McRedmond, Joe QuinnBarbara Lassen
Bill Bitis, Stephanie Bitis of Dan's Papers, Joshua Schneps of Schneps Media, George Gounelas, Andrea TuranoBarbara Lassen
Diana and John Tepedino, Jennifer and Chris DiNomeBarbara Lassen
Kim Stengel, Natalie Nichols, Jeanine NugentBarbara Lassen
Eva and Rich ChiorandoBarbara Lassen
Valentina Hadland, Tara Roche, Meredith McAvoyBarbara Lassen
Melissa and Ian VillacisBarbara Lassen
Joseph Morris, Jim Farrell, Nancy Farrell, Debbie EhmannBarbara Lassen
Southampton Social Club owner Ian Duke, Joshua Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen
Montauk Distilling Co. teamBarbara Lassen
Montauk Distilling Co. team and Joshua Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen
Joshua Schneps, Southampton Social Club owner Ian Duke, and Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen
BMW team: Jay Decker, AnnMarie Decker,Torr and Andrea Marro, Adam BuxbaumBarbara Lassen
Dish #1: Fresh BurrataBarbara Lassen
Jennifer Berger, Brooke McCaghey, Gavin BaileyBarbara Lassen
Eric Feil of Dan's PapersBarbara Lassen
Lauren Woodhull of Montauk Distilling Co.Barbara Lassen
Joshua Schneps and Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen
Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen
Victoria Schneps and Joshua Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen
Joshua Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen
Dish #2: Cold Poached Shrimp Gazpachi ShootBarbara Lassen
Southampton Social Club owner Ian Duke, Executive Chef Scott Kampf, Eric Feil of Dan's PapersBarbara Lassen
Southampton Social Club Executive Chef Scott KampfBarbara Lassen
Southampton Social Club owner Ian DukeBarbara Lassen
Joshua Schneps and Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen
Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, Joshua Schneps and Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen
Dino Di Iorio, Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, Joshua Schneps and Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen
Dino Di Iorio, Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, Joshua Schneps and Victoria Schneps of Schneps Media, Donnie EvansBarbara Lassen
Mark Abramson, Jamie Wilson, Fairley Bilaro, Rob Lowe, Kerry Abramson, Scott WilsonBarbara Lassen
Michael DeSantis, Ashley CastilloBarbara Lassen
Kristin Regan, Johnny AfricaBarbara Lassen
General Manager of BMW Jay Decker, AnnMarie DeckerBarbara Lassen
Torr Marro of BMW and Andrea Marro Barbara Lassen
Joe Cerami, Jane Olivia, Sheila Peterson, Sheila Tancredi, Ann LaWall, Theresa KiernanBarbara Lassen
Valentina Hadland, Meredith McAvoy, Tara Roche, Liz Cramer-ErnstBarbara Lassen
Dish #3: Duck Egg RollBarbara Lassen
Seafood Tower in the VIP SectionBarbara Lassen
Nora Lawlor, Jeffrey Bradford, Victoria Schneps, Eva and Rich ChiorandoBarbara Lassen
Southampton Social Club Executive Chef Scott KampfBarbara Lassen
Southampton Social Club Executive Chef Scott Kampf and wife Darra GoldsteinBarbara Lassen
Nora Lawlor, Jean Shafiroff, Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen
Dish #4: Tuna TowerBarbara Lassen
Dish #5: Bao BunBarbara Lassen
Dish #6: Union RollBarbara Lassen
Stephanie Bitis of Dan's Papers, Sandi KruelBarbara Lassen
Dish #7: Lobster RavioliBarbara Lassen
Dish #8: Striped Bass ProvencalBarbara Lassen
BMW umbrellasBarbara Lassen
Dish #9: Lamb LollipopBarbara Lassen
Dish #10: Classic Crème BruleeBarbara Lassen
Joe Cerami, Jane Olivia, Theresa Kiernan, Southampton Social Club owner Ian DukeBarbara Lassen
