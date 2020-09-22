Southampton Social Club’s A Perfect 10: The Dinner in Photos

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Dan’s Papers celebrated 10 summers of Taste of Two Forks and 10 years of Southampton Social Club with a one-night, 10-course tasting menu created by Executive Chef Scott Kampf. A portion of proceeds from the open-air, socially distanced A Perfect 10: The Dinner benefited AFTEE’s (All for the East End) Feed the Need campaign.