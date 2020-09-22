Photo Galleries

Southampton Social Club’s A Perfect 10: The Dinner in Photos

By Posted on

  • Southampton Social ClubBarbara Lassen

  • A Perfect 10: The DinnerBarbara Lassen

  • A Perfect 10: The DinnerBarbara Lassen

  • Southampton Social ClubBarbara Lassen

  • A Perfect 10: The Dinner VIP SectionBarbara Lassen

  • A Perfect 10: The DinnerBarbara Lassen

  • Hampton Water and Blue Moon in the VIP SectionBarbara Lassen

  • A Perfect 10: The DinnerBarbara Lassen

  • BMW M8Barbara Lassen

  • A Southampton Social Club cabanaBarbara Lassen

  • BMW team: Veronica Venegas, Bryan Balbuena, Jennifer HughesBarbara Lassen

  • Southampton Social ClubBarbara Lassen

  • BMW The 7 Luxury 4-Door SedanBarbara Lassen

  • Southampton Social ClubBarbara Lassen

  • Gold Coast Valet Barron Gallo, Derek ThomasBarbara Lassen

  • A Perfect 10: The DinnerBarbara Lassen

  • Mat Dolan and Anthony Schifano of Southampton Social ClubBarbara Lassen

  • Blue Moon in the VIP SectionBarbara Lassen

  • A Perfect 10: The DinnerBarbara Lassen

  • BMW M8Barbara Lassen

  • Tayler Baker, Bryan Brady, Danielle Faia, Tiffany Martin and Lauren Woodhull of Montauk Distilling Co.Barbara Lassen

  • DJ MartialBarbara Lassen

  • DJ MartialBarbara Lassen

  • Nadine Tyrrell of Southampton Social ClubBarbara Lassen

  • Executive Chef Scott Kampf of Southampton Social ClubBarbara Lassen

  • Rich Yannucci, Bryan Brady, Leucio Iacobelli-President/Owner of Montauk Distilling Co. Barbara Lassen

  • A Perfect 10: The DinnerBarbara Lassen

  • George Gounelas, Andrea TuranoBarbara Lassen

  • 1022 Sheila Tancredi, Sheila Peterson, Ann LaWall, Theresa KiernanBarbara Lassen

  • Chuck Bowman, Jane Held, Steve Altman, Laura Lehmuller, Denise McRedmond, Joe QuinnBarbara Lassen

  • Bill Bitis, Stephanie Bitis of Dan's Papers, Joshua Schneps of Schneps Media, George Gounelas, Andrea TuranoBarbara Lassen

  • Diana and John Tepedino, Jennifer and Chris DiNomeBarbara Lassen

  • Kim Stengel, Natalie Nichols, Jeanine NugentBarbara Lassen

  • Eva and Rich ChiorandoBarbara Lassen

  • Valentina Hadland, Tara Roche, Meredith McAvoyBarbara Lassen

  • Melissa and Ian VillacisBarbara Lassen

  • Joseph Morris, Jim Farrell, Nancy Farrell, Debbie EhmannBarbara Lassen

  • Southampton Social Club owner Ian Duke, Joshua Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Montauk Distilling Co. teamBarbara Lassen

  • Montauk Distilling Co. team and Joshua Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Joshua Schneps, Southampton Social Club owner Ian Duke, and Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • BMW team: Jay Decker, AnnMarie Decker,Torr and Andrea Marro, Adam BuxbaumBarbara Lassen

  • Dish #1: Fresh BurrataBarbara Lassen

  • Jennifer Berger, Brooke McCaghey, Gavin BaileyBarbara Lassen

  • Eric Feil of Dan's PapersBarbara Lassen

  • Lauren Woodhull of Montauk Distilling Co.Barbara Lassen

  • Joshua Schneps and Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Victoria Schneps and Joshua Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Joshua Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Joshua Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Dish #2: Cold Poached Shrimp Gazpachi ShootBarbara Lassen

  • Southampton Social Club owner Ian Duke, Executive Chef Scott Kampf, Eric Feil of Dan's PapersBarbara Lassen

  • Southampton Social Club Executive Chef Scott KampfBarbara Lassen

  • Southampton Social Club Executive Chef Scott KampfBarbara Lassen

  • Southampton Social Club owner Ian DukeBarbara Lassen

  • Joshua Schneps and Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, Joshua Schneps and Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Dino Di Iorio, Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, Joshua Schneps and Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Dino Di Iorio, Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, Joshua Schneps and Victoria Schneps of Schneps Media, Donnie EvansBarbara Lassen

  • Mark Abramson, Jamie Wilson, Fairley Bilaro, Rob Lowe, Kerry Abramson, Scott WilsonBarbara Lassen

  • Michael DeSantis, Ashley CastilloBarbara Lassen

  • Kristin Regan, Johnny AfricaBarbara Lassen

  • General Manager of BMW Jay Decker, AnnMarie DeckerBarbara Lassen

  • Torr Marro of BMW and Andrea Marro Barbara Lassen

  • Joe Cerami, Jane Olivia, Sheila Peterson, Sheila Tancredi, Ann LaWall, Theresa KiernanBarbara Lassen

  • Valentina Hadland, Meredith McAvoy, Tara Roche, Liz Cramer-ErnstBarbara Lassen

  • Dish #3: Duck Egg RollBarbara Lassen

  • Seafood Tower in the VIP SectionBarbara Lassen

  • Nora Lawlor, Jeffrey Bradford, Victoria Schneps, Eva and Rich ChiorandoBarbara Lassen

  • Southampton Social Club Executive Chef Scott KampfBarbara Lassen

  • Southampton Social Club Executive Chef Scott Kampf and wife Darra GoldsteinBarbara Lassen

  • Nora Lawlor, Jean Shafiroff, Victoria Schneps of Schneps MediaBarbara Lassen

  • Dish #4: Tuna TowerBarbara Lassen

  • Dish #5: Bao BunBarbara Lassen

  • Dish #6: Union RollBarbara Lassen

  • Stephanie Bitis of Dan's Papers, Sandi KruelBarbara Lassen

  • Dish #7: Lobster RavioliBarbara Lassen

  • Dish #8: Striped Bass ProvencalBarbara Lassen

  • A Perfect 10: The DinnerBarbara Lassen

  • A Perfect 10: The DinnerBarbara Lassen

  • BMW umbrellasBarbara Lassen

  • Dish #9: Lamb LollipopBarbara Lassen

  • Dish #10: Classic Crème BruleeBarbara Lassen

  • Joe Cerami, Jane Olivia, Theresa Kiernan, Southampton Social Club owner Ian DukeBarbara Lassen

  • Joe Cerami, Jane Olivia, Theresa Kiernan, Southampton Social Club owner Ian DukeBarbara Lassen

Dan’s Papers celebrated 10 summers of Taste of Two Forks and 10 years of Southampton Social Club with a one-night, 10-course tasting menu created by Executive Chef Scott Kampf. A portion of proceeds from the open-air, socially distanced A Perfect 10: The Dinner benefited AFTEE’s (All for the East End) Feed the Need campaign.

 

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites