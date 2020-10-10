Riverhead Holiday Light Show Will Be Back in 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Let there be lights! The Riverhead Holiday Light Show, Suffolk county’s largest drive-through light show, is slated to return Thursday, November 19 at the Long Island Sports Park in Calverton.

The show will feature dozens of larger-than-life displays, some towering as tall as three stories and spanning more than 50 feet in length, spread over the course of a one-mile driving trail. Event operator BOLD Media has incorporated numerous new, never-before-seen displays for guests to enjoy through the roughly 25-minute drive.

“Last year the light show had amazing attendance, bringing people from all over Long Island. We are happy to bring back this Long Island tradition and hope everyone is excited to see our new displays” said Matthew Glaser, CEO of BOLD Media. “In addition to providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for families this holiday season, we also look forward to many attendees shopping and dining in the small businesses in the surrounding communities to support them in this pivotal year.”

In a year full of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Riverhead Holiday Light Show allows guests to enjoy the entire performance from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. The light displays will also be synchronized with holiday music broadcast over the FM radio in each patron’s vehicle.

Car-load tickets can be purchased in advance for $23 at RiverheadLightShow.com, and tickets purchased online will be valid any day the show is open. Tickets will also be available at the gate for $25, although availability is not guaranteed. In celebration of the news that the show is coming back this year, the Riverhead Holiday Light Show is offering $20 admission tickets purchased online through Monday, October 12.

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show is scheduled to remain open Thursday–Sunday through December 30th. Ticket information and full schedule are available at RiverheadLightShow.com.