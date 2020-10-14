Long Island Restaurant Week 2020 Returns to Hamptons and North Fork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Long Island Restaurant Week, the tri-annual culinary celebration, is back, and some tasty Hamptons and North Fork restaurants are on the menu from Sunday October 18 through Sunday October 25.

Since 2006, Long Island Restaurant Week has been an annual fall event, joined by the first spring Long Island Restaurant Week in April 2011 and a winter edition added in January of 2016. Hundreds of chefs have created special menus over the years to showcase the best their kitchens have to offer, and this year will be no exception when it comes to edible excellence.

Inspiration for the first Long Island Restaurant Week derived from the then-five-year-old Hamptons Restaurant Week, and its precursor, New York Restaurant Week, and has seen a number of changes over the years. In 2020, the promotion has been expanded with the goal of supporting restaurants in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and offering more options to diners with varying budgets. These changes include the addition of a $20 two-course lunch prix fixe as well as a $25 three-course dinner menu and a $35 three-course dinner menu. A portion of the proceeds are designated to countering food insecurity across Long Island via the Island Harvest Food Bank.

Here are the participating Hamptons and North Fork restaurants:

Anker • 47 Front St, Greenport

Bel Mare Ristorante • 28 Maidstone Park Rd, East Hampton

Cowfish • 258 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays

On the Docks • 177 Meeting House Creek Rd, Aquebogue

Porto Bello Restaurant • 1410 Manhanset Ave, Greenport

RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar • 43 Canoe Place Rd, Hampton Bays

Shippy’s Pumpernickels Restaurant East • 36 Windmill Ln, Southampton

The Preston House & Hotel • 428 E Main St, Riverhead

For more information, visit longislandrestaurantweek.com.