Behind the Hedges Webinar: Curious About the Current State of the Residential Market in the Hamptons?

The Hamptons real estate market has had a year like no other, and we are all curious as to what is ahead. Join Behind the Hedges’ free online webinar and hear from local real estate agents who are experts on Hamptons real estate. They will provide an update on the current status of the Fall season on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.

Agents will talk about the different hamlets on the South Fork, how to find a community that’s a good fit, timing, pricing, living in the Hamptons year round and what to expect going into the Fall/Winter season.

Judi Desiderio, CEO and President of Town & Country Real Estate, an independent real estate firm with eight offices throughout the Hamptons and across the North Fork, brings over three decades of experience. For more than 25 years, The Hamptons’ most discerning buyers, sellers, renters and investors in luxury and waterfront homes have entrusted Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman. A life-long resident of Southampton, JB Andreassi, of Nest Seekers International, understands the value of Real Estate and is son to one of the founding fathers of Hamptons luxury residential—you may also recognize him from “Million Dollar Beach House” on Netflix.

Shannan North of Brown Harris Stevens is one of the leading agents of her generation and has been a part of sales in all price ranges with a complete knowledge of the estate area from Montauk to Southampton that has made her the first choice among discriminating buyers and sellers. With 30+ years of demanding sales experience, Patricia Wadzinski of Sotheby’s International Realty has earned an outstanding reputation for her professionalism, dedicated service, sensitivity, and attention to detail.

