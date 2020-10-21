Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Long Island Restaurant Week 2020 is not only an opportunity to dine out on great deals at some of the finest restaurants in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, but also a chance to try an array of the most unforgettable culinary creations from top chefs.

Here are all the East End restaurants serving up their special Long Island Restaurant Week 2020 menus through Sunday, October 25. As we say bon appetit, we also happily share a few favorite dishes, from duck to decadent desserts, to help make the most your meals even more memorable.

Anker

47 Front St, Greenport

anker47.com • (631) 477-1300

The Must Try: Long Island was once known as the Duck Capital of the World, home to America’s largest duck farm and an industry that has, over time, become mostly a memory. In honor of that history and the pristine poultry that is still raised right here, take this opportunity to enjoy the Seared Local Duck Breast with Tamari Glaze, quinoa, apricot and roasted fennel.

Bel Mare Ristorante

28 Maidstone Park Rd, East Hampton

belmareristorante.com • (631) 658-9500

The Must Try: There is nothing quite like an Italian classic when that classic is done just right. Dig into the Chicken Parmigiana, and when you’re asking what makes this one special alongside that breaded chicken cutlet and pomodoro sauce, you’ll discover that it’s baked with both provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Cowfish

258 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays

cowfishrestaurant.com • (631) 594-3868

The Must Try: Autumn flavors could not be more perfectly combined than in the Acorn Squash Risotto, combining the savory and subtly sweet at once with a blend of baby spinach, cranberries, spiced nut medley and balsamic reduction. Waterview seating would be a bonus!

On the Docks

177 Meeting House Creek Rd, Aquebogue

onthedocksgrill.com • (631) 886-1160

The Must Try: The start to a great meal should be something that’s both flavorful and a bit fun, something indulgent and yet serving as a stage-setter for the main course to come. Look no further than the Lobster Bisque to begin your meal on the perfect note.

Porto Bello Restaurant

1410 Manhanset Ave, Greenport

portobellonorthfork.com • (631) 477-1515

The Must Try: Local scallops should always be on your fall-dining bucket list on the East End, expecially when they are pan seared Shinnecock dayboat scallops served up with local spaghetti squash, bacon brown butter and the crisp autumn air.

RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

43 Canoe Place Rd, Hampton Bays

rumbahamptonbays.com • (631) 594-3544

The Must Try: It’s an instant escape to the lower latitudes when you dive into the Dominican Ribs, a luscious offering of ribs doused in a sweet chili ginger soy glaze, with roasted sweet potatoes, pistachios and fresh herbs. Add a rum pairing flight and you’ll be ready to start sending postcards from the Caribbean.

Shippy’s Pumpernickels Restaurant East

36 Windmill Ln, Southampton

shippyspumpernickels.com • (631) 283-0007

The Must Try: Beef Rouladen—thinly rolled beef filled with pickle, onion and bacon in brown gravy—is the very definition of autumn German comfort food, rich and hearty from first bite to last. Of course, the classic rouladen debate (yes, there is such a thing) over the addition of a pickle is answered with a definitive yes. Dumpling and red cabbage are the ideal side dishes for this one.

The Preston House & Hotel

428 E Main St, Riverhead

theprestonhouseandhotel.com • (631) 775-1500

The Must Try: It’s tough to not jump right to the last course and shine a light on the Roasted Banana Cheesecake with toasted coconut and ’nilla wafers, but before you get there, you must luxuriate in the potato gnocchi with littleneck clams, celery, parsley and bacon—pillowy potato pasta with a hint of briny shellfish and a smoky touch of bacon.

Union Sushi & Steak

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

dineatunion.com • (631) 377-3500

The Must Try: We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Nobody has taken the concept of surf & turn to a more supreme level than Union Steak & Sushi, where the promise of their very name is embodied in the perfect comingling that is the Union Roll—lobster and avocado topped with marinated skirt steak, eel sauce and yuzu mayo. Sip some sake and you’ve set yourself up for an unforgettable night.

For more information, visit longislandrestaurantweek.com.